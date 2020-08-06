MLB mandate: Masks now a must in dugouts

In a six-page memo sent to teams and players Wednesday, MLB added new areas in which players must wear masks, restricted the places players can visit outside the ballpark, and said players who do not abide by the rules would be subjected to discipline.

With the St. Louis Cardinals sidelined by a raft of positive coronavirus tests — and the Miami Marlins playing with a reconstructed roster after their own outbreak caused the league to reshuffle schedules in late July — Major League Baseball has again tightened its health protocols in an effort to safely navigate the rest of its shortened season.

Advertisement

“We recognize that these changes place additional burdens and restrictions on players and staff,” said the memo, which was obtained by The New York Times. “But if we desire to play, they are necessary to limit infections and, if someone does test positive, to keep the virus from spreading.”

All players and staff members must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses at all times in stadiums, the memo said, except for players on the field. Players and staffers must also wear masks at all times in hotels — “except when alone in their rooms,” the memo adds — and in all public places while traveling. Surgical masks or N95/KN95 respirators are required while on planes or buses.

“We’ve basically been wearing masks all the time anyway,” Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steven Brault said Thursday. “This will just add a little bit more, but it’s really not going to change much. You’re still not wearing it out on the field. As long as it doesn’t have any effect on performance, which it obviously won’t, then it doesn’t really matter.

“It’s a simple thing: put a mask on. It’s not that hard.”

Teams must provide outdoor, covered spaces for social distancing during rain delays, the memo said, and at least four buses for traveling to and from the hotel and ballpark, with nobody sitting in adjoining seats and an unoccupied row left between any passengers. Masks can be removed to eat or drink, of course, but the memo prohibits conversation while eating and drinking, and mandates that only one person per row be eating or drinking at the same time.

Advertisement

The league will also try to restrict players’ activities away from the ballpark, requiring them to get permission from their team’s compliance officer if they want to leave the hotel for any reason. At home, the memo said, players and staff “are prohibited from visiting bars, lounges, malls, or other places in which larger groups of people gather.”

The memo said that the league’s contracted security officers will be at the team hotels for 16 hours each day, and monitor both clubhouses, in addition to their role as monitors of the video rooms. It added that those who “repeatedly or flagrantly” violate the protocols will — after a warning — risk their ability to further participate in this season.

“I’m OK with the rules — whatever helps us play the game,” Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler said Thursday. “If you want to play, this is unfortunately how you’ve got to do it. If you don’t want to play, then don’t go by the rules and just go home. This is just the way the world is right now, this is how the sports world is, and I’m sure the NFL is going to deal with something very similar if they want to get it in.

Advertisement

“We just dealt with baseball taken away from us for over a week, and we understand how serious the situation is,” he added. “If you want to play, these are the rules you’ve got to go by.”

Ohtani can still hit

Shut down from stepping on the mound, Shohei Ohtani needed one at-bat to show he’s still a threat in the batter’s box.

Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday. Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.

Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run during the second inning against the Mariners Thursday. Lindsey Wasson/Getty

“I saw the best swing I’ve seen out of him in person and not just the home run,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s on the verge right now. I like a lot of what I saw today and I’m curious if he can keep this path going. He was very focused, very convicted in everything he was doing.”

The Angels shut down Ohtani's arm for the rest of this truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow. His recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season.

Advertisement

Walker felt he'd made a good pitch on the ball Ohtani hit out.

“I went back and looked at it. It was just middle, middle away, on the plate still. Good hitter,” Walker said. “I mean, it was a mistake pitch, 1-0, his count. I need to get that down a little lower.”

Max Stassi added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season.

Bundy (2-1) has been superb since his offseason arrival from Baltimore via trade. The right-hander has pitched at least six innings in all three of his starts, with 25 strikeouts and two walks in 21 2/3 innings.

More magic for Marlins

Jonathan Villar celebrates with Francisco Cervelli after hitting a first-inning solo homer against the Orioles on Thursday. Rob Carr/Getty

Jonathan Villar hit a first-pitch leadoff homer to spark a robust offensive performance by the Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 to complete a startling four-game sweep and make Don Mattingly the winningest manager in franchise history. Villar had three hits and Brian Anderson drove in three runs for the upstart Marlins, who emerged from a team-wide coronavirus outbreak to dominate the Orioles and forge the best winning percentage in the big leagues . . . First-year manager Derek Shelton has said all the right things during the Pittsburgh Pirates’ bumpy start, one marred by injuries that have ravaged the pitching staff and an offense that entered Thursday as the worst in the National League. His patience paid off. Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins to snap a seven-game losing streak. “Kind of a huge bit of relief for myself and the team to be able to come through when we really need one,” Newman said after his fifth career walk-off hit. “It’s a great feeling to come back. Hopefully, this is the start of something a little different than what we’ve had lately.” . . . Days after opting back into the season, Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays . . . J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge in a big spot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 5-4 . . . José Ramírez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-0 . . . Matt Olson homered to back the first win of the season for Mike Fiers and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep. Anderson Tejeda hit a two-run homer in his major league debut for Texas . . . Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field.

Advertisement

Phils, Marlins playing catchup

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will play seven times in five days as part of Major League Baseball’s reconfigured schedule to account for 21 coronavirus-caused postponements in the first two weeks of the season. The Marlins, who had their season suspended for over a week due to a team-wide outbreak, will finish the season playing 27 games in 23 days, a stretch featuring no days off and four doubleheaders in a 10-day span. Miami was already scheduled to host Philadelphia for four games Sept. 10-13. The series has been extended to include a game on Monday, Sept. 14, and doubleheaders have been scheduled for that Friday and Sunday. MLB shortened doubleheaders this year to a pair of seven-inning games to help keep pitchers fresh during a condensed 60-game schedule that’s been squeezed further by the rash of postponements.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have been out of action since July 31 because of an outbreak, have added three doubleheaders against the Brewers to a previously scheduled series to make up their three games postponed last weekend . . . Houston Astros lefthander Kent Emanuel has been banned 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s drug prevention and treatment plan. The 28-year-old Emanuel, who has pitched at Triple-A the past three seasons but never in the majors, tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), a performance-enhancing substance. “I do not know how 7 picograms of the long-term metabolite of DHCMT got into my system,” he said in a statement. “But I know I have never knowingly or intentionally taken oral turinabol.”