As NFL deadline passes, 66 players opt out of 2020 season

A total of 66 players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly half of them linemen. Twenty offensive linemen and 11 on defense opted out before Thursday’s deadline. Players with a medical opt out will receive a $350,000 stipend, whole those voluntarily opting out receive $150,000 as an advance against future salaries. No team has come close to the Patriots, who lost eight players for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 10 with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Only three teams had no one opting out: the Steelers, Falcons and Chargers. “Those are not easy decisions to make as a player, especially when you love the game,” said Broncos safety Justin Simmons , who will play this season. “But family will always come first. And I’ve had a lot of difficult conversations with my wife and, yeah, it’s not ever going to be easy. Just like for the rest of America, it’s not easy on anyone right now.” The rest of the breakdown by positions: 11 wide receivers; eight linebackers, six cornerbacks, four running backs, three tights ends and safeties. The were no quarterbacks, kickers or punters opting out. Should a player decide to walk away after Thursday’s deadline because of a changed medical circumstance, he would get a stipend — unless he already exceeded the value of the stipend in the time he was active. Otherwise, there will be no financial compensation for voluntary future opt outs. There also are salary cap relief machinations attached to opt outs. Contract bonus payments due to be applied to the cap in 2020 will be delayed a year even though the bonus has been paid ... The New Orleans Saints have placed two players on their COVID-19 reserve list. Second-year linebacker Kaden Ellis and veteran long snapper Zach Wood are the first two Saints players to receive the designation since players began reporting to team headquarters early last week. The designation does not necessarily mean the players have had a positive COVID-19 test. They also could have been asked to isolate because of potential exposure. NFL clubs do not have to specify which is the case ... The Green Bay Packers say they won’t have any fans for at least their first two home games this season — Sept. 20 against Detroit, and Oct. 5 against Atlanta — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said it has not set a policy determining whether school districts can or cannot have sports based on their reopening plans for the fall. The MIAA’s Board of Directors voted last month to move back the start date of practices for any potential fall season to Sept. 19. However the board, acting on recommendations from its COVID-19 task force, is awaiting further guidance from the state before making any final determinations for sports beginning this fall. “Please be advised the Association has no current policy [that] negates any athletic participation relative to a district’s school reopening plans,” MIAA executive director Bill Gaine said in an email to schools. “Members will be notified if there is any future modification to this guidance.”

SOCCER

Aberdeen to play minus eight players

Eight self-isolating Aberdeen players, including two who tested positive for the coronavirus, are set to miss the team’s next three matches. The Scottish Government has instructed the other six players to quarantine after they were deemed to have been in close contact with the first to test positive. But Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against St. Johnstone will go ahead Saturday. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will also have depleted squads for subsequent games against Hamilton and Celtic ... Sevilla beat Roma 2-0 in the round of 16 to stay in the hunt for a record sixth Europa League title, as Bayer Leverkusen also qualified for the quarterfinals. Fullback Sergio Reguilon gave Sevilla the lead with a surging run through the Roma defense and a shot past keeper Pau Lopez in the 22nd minute. Youssef En-Nesyri added the second just before halftime, tapping in a low cross from Lucas Ocampos.

COLLEGES

No Notre Dame-Navy in 2020

One of the longest running college football rivalries in the nation is the latest casualty to the coronavirus pandemic. Navy and Notre Dame had played each other every year since 1927 but that streak will come to an end in 2020. The Fighting Irish elected to join the ACC for the 2020 football season as schools across the country attempt to adjust schedules to make the game safe enough to be played during a global pandemic. Many conferences, including the ACC, have mandated league-only schedules that left independent programs scrambling. The ACC allows for one nonconference game, but that must be played in the home state of the ACC team. Navy and Notre Dame were originally scheduled to play in Ireland, then the game was moved to Annapolis for Labor Day weekend. Navy announced Thursday an agreement to play BYU on Sept. 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a nationally televised game on ESPN. The contract between Navy and Notre Dame has been extended through 2032 ... Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll. ... Maryland’s Michael Locksley, one of 14 Black head coaches in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision, has founded a nonprofit organization that aims to help minority football coaches advance and develop at all levels. The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, established in June, will offer its member coaches professional development opportunities while serving as a resource for teams looking for qualified candidates. The organization has an experienced Board of Directors, including former Baltimore Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, Alabama coach Nick Saban, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier, and Doug Williams, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who’s now an executive for the Washington Football Team. Locksley, the Terrapins’ second-year head coach, is the organization’s president ... Purdue All-America wide receiver Rondale Moore, Penn State All-American junior linebacker Micah Parsons, and Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau are opting out of the 2020 season ... Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky. Rayshad Lewis, a wide receiver, played as a senior last season at Maryland, while wide receiever Rahsaan Lewis redshirted last season after playing several games at Florida Atlantic ... The University of Louisville has dismissed three men’s soccer players and suspended three others as discipline for their roles in an off-campus party last weekend that resulted in 29 positive tests for COVID-19 and four sports being paused.

MISCELLANY

Only elite runners in London Marathon

The pandemic-delayed London Marathon will be staged on Oct. 4 using a different route than usual and with only elite runners participating. Rather than starting in Greenwich in east London, there will be a looped 26.2-mile course featuring 19.8 laps around St James’s Park within a biosecure bubble with spectators excluded. It will finish in the traditional place in front of Buckingham Palace. Times will be eligible for qualification for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which had to be rescheduled until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele are expected to feature in the men’s race. The women’s field is headlined by world record holder Brigid Kosgei. Manuela Schär and David Weir will feature in the wheelchair event. The London Marathon usually takes place in April, but organizers have already pushed back the 2021 event until Oct. 3 to maximize the possibility of a mass race returning after being deemed not possible this year ... Past U.S. Open champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray received wild-card invitations for the Grand Slam tournament, which is scheduled to start Aug. 31 without spectators. The U.S. Tennis Association gave all of its other wild cards for singles play to Americans ... Erik Jones won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, ending his time with one of NASCAR’s top teams after three Cup seasons but several years in Gibbs’ driver development program. The 24-year-old was discovered by reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch when Jones beat Busch in the Snowball Derby late model race in 2012. Jones was 16 at the time and the victory opened the door for Jones’ rapid rise into NASCAR’s national series.