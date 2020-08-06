In recast ACC schedule, Boston College to open football season by hosting Ohio on Sept. 12

The Boston College football schedule was announced Thursday, with the Eagles slated to begin the season by hosting Ohio on Sept. 9. The game will be held without fans as a result of COVID-19. Tickets for any of the five remaining home games in 2020 will only be sold pending approval by state and local officials on an individual game basis.

All 15 ACC schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents. The 11-game schedule is slated to be played over a 13-week span. Open dates were placed throughout the schedules for maximum flexibility.

The Eagles return nine starters on defense, five starters on offense, including four of five All-ACC selections on the offensive line from a season ago. In addition, the Eagles return their starting kicker, punter and long snapper on special teams from 2019.