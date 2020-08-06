In recast ACC schedule, Boston College to open football season by hosting Ohio on Sept. 12

The Boston College football schedule was announced Thursday, with the Eagles slated to begin the season by hosting Ohio on Sept. 9. The game will be held without fans as a result of COVID-19. Tickets for any of the five remaining home games in 2020 will only be sold pending approval by state and local officials on an individual game basis.
All 15 ACC schools will play an 11-game schedule, with 10 games against ACC opponents. The 11-game schedule is slated to be played over a 13-week span. Open dates were placed throughout the schedules for maximum flexibility.
The Eagles return nine starters on defense, five starters on offense, including four of five All-ACC selections on the offensive line from a season ago. In addition, the Eagles return their starting kicker, punter and long snapper on special teams from 2019.
BC opens league play at Duke Sept. 19 before it has its first open weekend, then returns to Alumni Stadium to host North Carolina and Pitt in consecutive weeks.
Other notable games for the Eagles will be when they hit the road to face national runner-up Clemson on Oct. 31, and a home game against Notre Dame Nov. 14. After a bye, BC closes out it home slate against Louisville on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, before finishing the season at Virginia on Dec. 5.
Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
2020 Boston College Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 12 Ohio
Saturday, Sept. 19 at Duke
Saturday, Sept. 26 BYE
Saturday, Oct. 3 North Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 10 Pitt*
Saturday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 24 Georgia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 31 at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 7 at Syracuse
Saturday, Nov. 14 Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 21 BYE
Friday, Nov. 27 Louisville
Saturday, Dec. 5 at Virginia
Home games in bold
