Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has Achilles surgery

The surgery, designed to remove damaged tissue or foreign objects, was performed by Dr. Adrian Goyanes in Spain. Gil has an anticipated recovery period of three to five months.

The Revolution announced Thursday that midfielder Carles Gil underwent successful surgery to debride his left Achilles tendon on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Gil, who joined New England prior to the 2019 season, has appeared in 36 matches – all starts – and registered 10 goals and 15 assists in league play. Gil became the first player in club history to win MLS Newcomer of the Year honors after his debut season in 2019.

The Revolution were knocked out of the MLS is Back Tournament in the Round of 16 after losing to the Philadelphia Union on July 25.

