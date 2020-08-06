Scott Laughton leads Flyers past Capitals in round-robin play

Travis Sanheim also scored and Brian Elliott stopped 16 shots to keep the Flyers rolling as one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The Flyers won nine straight games before losing the final one before the COVID-19 shutdown. The Flyers have resumed the season with wins over the Bruins and the Capitals in the NHL’s playoff seeding round and can’t finish any worse than second in the Eastern Conference.

Scott Laughton had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday in Toronto.

Advertisement

Laughton gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period after capitalizing on a turnover, beating Braden Holtby. Laughton scored again to make it 3-0 in the third.

Kevin Hayes had three assists for the Flyers for his first career three-point playoff game, and Travis Konecny had two assists.

“Great game @NHLFlyers . Our depth is really showing,” retired Flyers great Eric Lindros tweeted.

Travis Boyd scored for the Capitals on a deflection in the third to make it 3-1.

Markstrom, Canucks blank Wild

Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifier series in Edmonton.

Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup and moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.

The teams played 33:49 without scoring, until Boeser got Vancouver going late in the second period with a falling-down backhander off the ricochet from Pettersson's shot. Boeser, a native of Minnesota who grew up about 20 miles from the Wild's arena, has three points in three games.

Advertisement

Roussel made it 2-0 just 2:18 into the third by beating Brad Hunt on a breakaway and flipping the puck over Wild goalie Alex Stalock’s left shoulder with a backhand shot.

Pettersson added the insurance goal with 1:22 left on the seventh power play of the game for the Canucks. The Wild went 0 for 7 and are 2 for 17 for the series.

Canadiens push Penguins to brink

It seemed like any hope the Montreal Canadiens had of beating the Pittsburgh Penguins rested on the shoulders of goaltender Carey Price. Price has shouldered a big load in net, but he’s not the only reason the high-powered Penguins are on the brink of elimination, down 2-1 in the best-of-five qualifying round series. Montreal has held star Russian center Evgeni Malkin to one secondary assist in three games and can knock out Pittsburgh with one more victory in Game 4 Friday. “Pricey’s been really solid: He’s making some key saves for us,” center Phillip Danault said. “But yeah, he’s not alone in this and it’s important for him to know. We show some character, we go toe to toe. We embrace the challenge.” The Eastern Conference’s 12th (and lowest) seed has shut down the NHL’s best team that didn’t get the luxury of a bye into the traditional first round of the playoffs. Beyond Price’s 104 saves on 111 shots to match the lofty expectations for his game, the Canadiens have held the Penguins to three power-play goals in 15 chances and bottled up an opponent that won the Stanley Cup twice in the previous four seasons ... The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Larsson will make $1.1 million next season and $1.3 million in the 2021-22 campaign. The 23-year-old Swede has two goals and 14 assists in 113 games over the past three seasons with the Ducks, who drafted him in the first round in 2015. He set career highs with two goals and 11 assists in 60 games last season.