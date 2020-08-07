After the crash, ‘Black Monday’ gets even funnier

“Black Monday” ended its wildly funny first season with a fantastical depiction of the titular 1987 day when stock markets around the world took a nosedive. According to the lore of the Showtime comedy, the crash happened because of intricately plotted, denim-related scheming from a firm of Wall Street outsiders led by Don Cheadle’s high-flying Maurice “Mo” Monroe and Regina Hall’s smartly aggrieved Dawn Darcy; the show’s ride over the year leading up to that October trading day reveled in its pointy-elbowed satire of both the present and the past, as well as high-horsepower dialogue and hilariously pitched performances by Cheadle, Hall, and others like Andrew Rannells (playing finance wunderkind Blair Pfaff) and Ken Marino (portraying the twin “Leighman” — wink wink — brothers).

The second season, which wrapped up last month and is available on Showtime Anytime, deals with the aftermath of that day. Its endgame wasn’t as defined from the outset, but that helped: The season’s one-liners were crammed with even more layers, its barbs at society’s chronic isms more precisely aimed, its comedic moments more outlandish. (A barbershop-quartet salute to minimum-security prisons — called “White Collar” — balances harmonic exuberance with a frustrated sigh at the prison-industrial complex’s inherent biases.) Cheadle, Hall, Rannells, and Paul Scheer, as the second season’s core four, have the sort of chemistry that makes their insults, in-jokes, and grand pronouncements careen off each other like a pinball game in multiball mode; supporting actors like Marino, Casey Wilson (as a want-it-all jeans heiress), and June Diane Raphael (as a televangelist’s daughter) give its tweaked vision of the ’80s more depth, while the dense, twist-packed scripts make each episode eminently rewindable. “Black Monday” offers a vivid funhouse-mirror depiction of Wall Street and the world it helps turn, and at its best, its jokes are about the go-go ’80s as much as they are about the hyper-reality of 2020.