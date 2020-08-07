Want to rent the Brattle or the Coolidge?

In Greater Boston, two movie theaters are currently offering that option: the West Newton Cinema and Lexington Venue, in Lexington. They have officially reopened.

Streaming is all well and good, but you want to go to a movie. Yes, there are drive-ins, but maybe none are nearby, or you may not have a car, or while you watch you want to be in the proximate company of more than a carload of people, or you don’t want to watch from behind a windshield. No, you want to go to an actual movie theater, sit inside (while maintaining social distance, of course), and look up at a big screen.

Two other theaters, the Brattle, in Cambridge, and Coolidge Corner, in Brookline, remain closed — both have been streaming new releases via virtual screening rooms — but they’ve started offering a new on-premises option: Rent the theater.

“It comes naturally to us,” said Ned Hinkle, the Brattle’s creative director, in a telephone interview Thursday. “We [used to] rent the theater frequently for private parties anyway, just not for prime times. We thought this was a good way to cautiously reopen and test our new pathways. So it’s an easy lift for us.”

The Brattle charges $350 ($250 for members). At the Coolidge, it’s $500 ($450 for members). The Coolidge isn’t renting the big auditorium; it’s the more intimate Moviehouse II. The Brattle limits attendance to 20, the Coolidge to 24. Rental periods at both theaters are up to 120 minutes.

Both theaters require that masks be worn — though the Brattle, which offers pre-ordered, pre-packaged concessions, makes an exception while moviegoers are eating or drinking or “putting popcorn in their mouth,” Hinkle said with a laugh.

Moviegoers bring a disc of the film they want screened. At the Brattle, they can also select from several dozen 35mm films in the theater’s collection.

Hinkle’s been impressed by the response. “Five slots were available this weekend and they all sold out,” he said. “Chances are good we’ll offer more next weekend,” he added. “We’ll see how we feel on Monday morning.”

At the Coolidge, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. slots are currently available for Aug. 13-15.

Go to www.brattlefilm.org/private-rentals.

Go to coolidge.org/virtual-screening-room/private-movie-party.

The Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.