Blind date: ‘ I moved around every lamp in my apartment to get better light'

Who plays him in the movie: Darren Criss

JOSH G.: 27 / director of operations

Who plays him in the movie: Ricky Martin

His interests: Classically trained musician, also likes show tunes and terrible pop

His exes say: He’s a wonderful cuddler with a huge heart

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, LAWRENCE AND ALLSTON

TUNING UP

Jonathan I got a haircut and a nice outfit, like if I was going to meet in person.

Josh To prepare, I moved around every lamp in my apartment to get better light.

Advertisement

Jonathan I was nervous. I’m shy so meeting people is hard.

Josh I don’t typically get nervous on dates, so it was just another “day in the park” for me.

Jonathan In my head, I was like, Oh, he is cute and tall, so that was a 10.

Josh Jonathan had great hair and a nice smile.

SPEAKING VOLUMES

Jonathan We talked about family, education, and our jobs.

Josh I discovered that he loves his family and friends, and is extremely caring. He is passionate about doing work helping others.

Jonathan He is definitely a gentleman, so the more time passed the more comfortable I got, which I thought wasn’t going to happen.

Josh We had similar views when it comes to supporting and loving our friends and family. We also enjoyed similar hobbies of hiking, traveling, and video games. He seemed like he would be fun to hang out with.

Jonathan I like a man who can keep a good conversation and he definitely did that. We both are very outspoken and opinionated.

Josh He tended to dominate the conversation, which wasn’t a big deal, except that I never even got to say what I enjoyed doing completely.

Advertisement

Jonathan I ordered Cajun chicken pasta from Chili’s; I would rate it an 8.

Josh I ordered chorizo paella from Barcelona Wine Bar. The food was great and the Hitachino Nest White Ale was refreshing after the long day. Unfortunately, our conversation was so constant that I didn’t do much eating until after the date!

THE CRESCENDO

Jonathan After two hours of good conversation, we talked basically about everything and so I asked: Where do we go from here?

Josh He started to allude to the fact that we should wrap up and I was pleased about that. I was anxious to eat my paella but didn’t want to hurt his feelings. I said that it would be cool to hang out at some point and we exchanged numbers.

Jonathan I don’t know if he was interested or I was being friend-zoned.

Josh I felt bad, but knew that it wasn’t going to work in a romantic way pretty early. He likes going to clubs, and that’s a huge deal breaker for me. The floors are sticky and it’s uncomfortably loud.

SECOND DATE?

Jonathan I don’t know. I have reached out and he has answered but I wish he would reach out, too.

Josh I don’t think we will. He seems like a fun friend, but I didn’t feel a romantic connection.

POST-MORTEM

Jonathan / A-

Josh / C-



