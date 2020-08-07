Five things to do, Aug. 10-16

Celebrated historian Gretchen Sorin discusses her latest book, Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights, which documents how the automobile transformed life for Black people in the 20th century. Co-hosted by the American Ancestors, the Boston Public Library, and the Museum of African American History, this free webinar starts at 6 p.m. on WGBH. Registration required at wgbh.org.

Thursday

Hear Her Sing

This week in Berklee’s Summer in the City virtual concert series, singer-songwriter and National YoungArts winner Taylor Deneen blends R&B, neo-soul, jazz, and gospel as she performs “I Can’t Breathe” by contemporary R&B singer H.E.R. Stream starts at 8 p.m. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Free. berklee.edu

Thursday

Feel the Flow

Unwind on the Emerald Necklace—from your own backyard. Join instructors for free virtual Vinyasa yoga, a style that focuses on breathing and smooth transitions between postures to promote flow. Part of the free Summer on the Emerald Necklace event series. 5:30 p.m. Register at emeraldnecklace.org.

Saturday

In Recital

Tanglewood’s epic, months-long online festival continues, with globally-acclaimed pianist Conrad Tao taking the concert stage. His performance will feature both original and commissioned pieces, including Felipe Lara’s Injust Intonations (#BlackLivesMatter). And stick around after the premiere for an exclusive Q&A with the artist himself. $12, video available until August 22. 8 p.m. bso.org

Saturday

Screen and Stars

Make an in-person visit to the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art for an al-fresco screening of the silent film The Adventures of Prince Achmed. This vanguard of early silhouette animation will be scored by a live band featuring Bruce Springsteen collaborator Sam Bardfeld on violin and Sexmob’s Steven Bernstein on slide trumpet. Maximum of four people per party; remember to bring your own chair. $25 per party in advance, $35 day of. Massmoca.org

