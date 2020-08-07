Homes for sale with screened-in porches

LOT SIZE 1.32 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $485,000 in 2006

PROS Enter this 1740 farmhouse by way of the back porch. A laundry room at left connects a first-floor bedroom to the kitchen, living room, and full bath. The remodeled kitchen blends stainless appliances, stone counters, and Shaker cabinets with the warmth of hardwood floors, an antique brick oven, and a farmhouse sink. Around the hearth, the dining room has wide pine floors and access to a screened porch overlooking the big backyard, patio, and two-story barn. A split staircase leads to three bedrooms on the second floor, one with a private bath and attached bunk room. A second, more spacious bath is updated with stylish tile, double vanity, and built-in shelving. CONS The fireplaces are decorative.

Advertisement

Suzanne Dutkewych, Hazel & Company, 978-302-2824, suzanne@hazelre.com

$825,000

358 BEECHWOOD STREET / COHASSET

358 Beechwood Street, Cohasset. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,300

LOT SIZE 0.74 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $25,000 in 1972

PROS This 1920 Colonial greets visitors with a cheerful turquoise-and-white enclosed porch. Enter into a large living and dining room with fireplace. The tiled eat-in kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counters, and a full bath. In back, a big screened porch with ceiling fan overlooks the woodsy backyard and a nearby brook. On the second floor are three bedrooms, including one with a skylight, built-ins, and a remodeled en suite bath with soaking tub. The top floor holds two small bedrooms and a full bath. There’s laundry in the basement, and a former garage is set up as a workshop and framed for a guest suite. CONS Cars zip by pretty quickly on Beechwood Street.

Avner Kedmi, 508-498-6766, kedmi_avner@yahoo.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.