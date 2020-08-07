Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

There was no better display of the perverse wealth disparity in our country than that which appeared in The Boston Sunday Globe on June 28. On the front page of the paper was the lead story: “120,000 households under eviction threat.” At the same time, Globe Magazine (Your Home: Summer Living) glorified luxury homes for “ideal coastal getaways” and listings for newly built, multimillion-dollar houses.

Newton





Time Served

Thank you to Jenifer McKim and the research team for shedding light on a matter that I was completely oblivious to (“Free to Go, But Not to Leave,” July 12). It was, at times, shocking to discover how the parole board seems to be more focused on keeping inmates in prisons. McKim wrote that from 2011 onward, the time between hearings and decisions grew from three to nine months. I am an economist by training. Changes in processes, unless mandated by law, are often caused by changes in the incentive system. So who profits when inmates are staying in prisons longer?

Adrian Kielhorn

Norwell





There is something inherently wrong with the parole system in Massachusetts. When someone has been granted parole, they shouldn’t have to pay for the supervision. How are they supposed to do that if they aren’t able to find a job, especially in the current environment?

junie24

Weston





Great article. I’ve forwarded it to my state senator and representative asking what’s happening with this.

Chris TenEyck

Framingham





What We Keep

I enjoyed Adrienne Brodeur’s article “The Necklace” (Connections, July 12). My mother had two Dresden lamps that were precious to her. For some reason I inherited them. My kids used to have parties and hide the lamps so no one would break them. Somehow they survived. They are not worth much but I have to hold on to them for Mom’s sake.

Deirdre O’Brien Ulbrich

Weston

As a professional organizer, I am constantly confronted with stories like this: They will never use it but are adamant on keeping it. The guilt that our parents and grandparents have put upon us about keeping a certain item is heavy. I remind my clients that memories are in your heart and not in an item.

Susan Parziale

Lynnfield





Forged in Fire

In “The Fire that Saved Rosie’s Place” (July 19), Beth Healy provides powerful descriptions of this organization’s relentless effort over four decades to meet the needs of poor and homeless women in Boston and the efforts of its founder, social justice warrior Kip Tiernan. As a volunteer at Rosie’s for 20-plus years, I can attest to the strength, conviction, and resilience of this agency’s board and staff and of the women themselves, who are considered guests. The survival of Rosie’s Place depends on the generosity of local supporters, and donations are needed now more than ever. Thank you to The Globe Magazine for highlighting the story of this outstanding organization that serves as a national model of service delivery based on the promotion of human rights.

Deborah Lisansky Beck

Chestnut Hill

Many thanks for reminding us of the work and legacy of Kip Tiernan. Kip was in life, and now these years later, a hero of mine. She spoke for women, for justice, and for human dignity. It is a tragedy and a disgrace that we are still fighting these battles today. But Rosie’s Place, Boston Health Care for the Homeless, and Haley House, to name a few, offer a place to take our frustration and turn it into action. Kip’s good work goes on.

Anna Zeusler

Newton

As a member of the rebuilding committee after the fire, I remember how excited Kip was in those dark days when it looked like the property at St. Philip’s was available. Because of the publicity that had been generated by the fire, the donations had increased beyond anyone’s imagination, giving Rosie’s Place a chance to realize the dream of a real home. While the pandemic has burdened the staff with all the daily chores, and by all accounts they are holding up well, volunteers like myself can’t wait to get back to the job of helping them help our friends.

Tom Tate

Medfield

Kudos to Healy for her remarkably well-researched piece on Rosie’s Place and for tracing its founding back 47 years to an article I wrote for The Real Paper in 1973. Soon after my article came out, I left Boston for journalism school in New York City and, subsequently, worked in radio and national television. Although I eventually returned to Boston to teach and write, until this past Sunday I had no idea that my article helped lead to the establishment of Rosie’s Place — which, in turn, profoundly impacted the lives of so many women. These days, with the free press under assault, Healy’s article provides yet more evidence of the power of the press to make the world a better place — simply by telling the truth. Thanks, Beth Healy, for paying it forward.

Anita M. Harris

Cambridge

