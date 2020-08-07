Dartmouth grad student ends hunger strike after securing sexual harassment investigation

“Although I still do not have answers to all my questions, at this point, I am ending my hunger strike and look forward to working, in good faith, with the independent investigator to ensure that my allegations are investigated fully and fairly,” Alshawi wrote on Facebook , her primary mode of communication throughout the four weeks of her campaign.

Maha Hasan Alshawi, a Dartmouth graduate student who said she was going on a hunger strike last month to protest the college’s failure to investigate her allegations of sexual harassment, ended her strike on Friday afternoon after achieving her goal. The day before, the school named the external investigator who will review Alshawi’s case.

Alshawi’s case became a symbol on campus, garnering support from students and onlookers who saw her experience as part of a broader pattern of negligence on the part of the college. Alshawi announced her hunger strike the same day a federal court gave final approval to a $14 million settlement with a group of female students over allegations of sexual assault and harassment by three professors at Dartmouth.

A first-year graduate student in the computer science department, Alshawi alleged that a professor “overtly touched his genitals in my presence on several occasions.” After telling her professor that she planned to report his harassment, according to a written complaint she shared with The Globe, another professor retaliated, undermining her work with undergraduates, failing her on an exam, and giving her a “low pass” on her work as a teaching assistant. The university conducted a preliminary review but declined to investigate further.

As Alshawi posted increasingly disturbing posts about her health on Facebook, Dartmouth changed its position. After initially saying “no further investigation or other action is warranted or appropriate,” Dartmouth promised to hire an external investigator to review her allegations. But Alshawi said she would not end her strike until she learned the name of the investigator. On Thursday, the college announced that Maureen Holland, a Philadelphia-based lawyer with the firm Cozen O’Connor, will conduct the investigation.

“We are pleased that Maha Alshawi announced that she has ended her hunger strike. We hope she seeks medical attention and receives any treatment she may need,” a college spokesman wrote in a statement to The Globe.

Most of Alshawi’s supporters had not seen her in person in recent weeks, and some were growing increasingly worried about her health. Alshawi had written on Facebook that she was rapidly losing weight. She could not be immediately reached on Friday for comment.

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.