fb-pixel

Dedham police searching for suspect involved in assault of child

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated August 7, 2020, 1 hour ago
Dedham police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in the assault of a child.
Dedham police are searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in the assault of a child.Mass Most Wanted

Dedham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in the assault of a child.

The suspect was seen walking by High Street and Bussey Street on Wednesday, according to Mass Most Wanted.

No further details were immediately available from police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at (781) 751-9329.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.