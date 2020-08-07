Dedham police searching for suspect involved in assault of child

Dedham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in the assault of a child.
The suspect was seen walking by High Street and Bussey Street on Wednesday, according to Mass Most Wanted.
No further details were immediately available from police.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at (781) 751-9329.
Please contact us if you know who the person in these photos is. https://t.co/jR8aYfBoEF— Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) August 6, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.