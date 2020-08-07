Gardner hotel fined after hosting one wedding and a second event that exceeded state limits on public gatherings

“We provided the owner with a verbal warning and advised her of the current guidelines for outdoor events,” the officials said in a statement.

The Gardner Board of Health said it had received complaints about the number of people expected to attend prior to both events at the Colonial Hotel. The board also was notified by the Department of Labor Standards that the state agency had been alerted by people concerned about the weddings.

A Gardner hotel has been fined $600 after the city learned the hotel hosted one wedding and a second event last weekend, both of which exceeded state rules limiting the size of gatherings, officials said.

“At that point, after receiving additional guidance from DLS, our office decided to issue a formal written warning to the Colonial Hotel, along with a copy of the Governor’s guidelines,” the board said. The documents were delivered by mail, certified mail, and overnight mail to the hotel.

The hotel acknowledged it had gotten the communications and gave officials “an assurance that they would adhere to the guidelines to the best of their ability,” the board said.

However, “following the event, we received notification that the number of attendees at the wedding exceeded the maximum allowable guests per current COVID-19 safety guidelines. We were also informed that there was a second event that took place at the venue the following day that exceeded maximum capacity.”

The board then decided to issue the hotel two civil citations, each with a fine of $300, because of the number of people attending the events. The city did not specify how large the two weddings were, however.

The size of gatherings has been limited by the state in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has had Massachusetts in its grip since the spring and has killed more than 8,600 people in the state.

The board said its inquiry is ongoing. “The City has not received a formal, written complaint regarding the bar, dance floor, or mask violations at this time,’' the board said. “If we receive other complaints, we will certainly investigate those as they come in.”

The hotel, in a brief statement Friday, denied any violations.

“The hotel, as previously stated always has been and will continue to be in compliance with all local and state rules and regulations,” the statement said. “We have requested a meeting with the local boards to discuss the fines at their earliest convenience. There are NO COVID transmissions that we are aware of.”

The 112-room hotel bills itself on its website as “one of Central Massachusetts’ most romantic hotels & wedding venues” and says it hosts around 100 nuptials and corporate events every year.

"This casual venue attracts guests from Massachusetts & Southern New Hampshire on wedding weekends, and business travelers from Tyco International throughout the week," the site says.





















