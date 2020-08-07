Governor Baker has postponed the reopening of certain businesses. Here are the industries affected

Governor Baker on Friday announced that Massachusetts would need to indefinitely postpone Phase 3 Step 2 of the state’s reopening guidelines due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the state.
When the state moved to Phase 3 Step 1 on July 6 (and July 13 in Boston), several major categories of businesses were allowed to reopen, including movie theaters, casinos, and libraries. But several other businesses had to wait until Step 2 of Phase 3, which has now been postponed.
Here’s a look at which businesses are affected:
Theaters and performance venues: While movie theaters were allowed to welcome patrons indoors in Step 1, venues that host live performances, such as playhouses and concert halls, were only allowed to operate outdoors until Step 2.
Certain indoor recreation: Indoor activities with a “greater potential for contact” were set to open in Step 2, including laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses.
Baker did not give an indication of when he may allow the state to proceed to Step 2 of Phase 3 on Friday, so businesses in those categories are left in limbo for now.
