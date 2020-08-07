Governor Baker has postponed the reopening of certain businesses. Here are the industries affected

Governor Baker on Friday announced that Massachusetts would need to indefinitely postpone Phase 3 Step 2 of the state’s reopening guidelines due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in the state.

When the state moved to Phase 3 Step 1 on July 6 (and July 13 in Boston), several major categories of businesses were allowed to reopen, including movie theaters, casinos, and libraries. But several other businesses had to wait until Step 2 of Phase 3, which has now been postponed.

Here’s a look at which businesses are affected: