Here are the reopening plans for every Rhode Island school district

The only thing anyone can guarantee about Rhode Island schools for the 2020-21 school year is that they’ll look nothing like the schools that students attended last September. Thanks, coronavirus.
Districts across the state have spent the summer planning a wide range of scenarios for reopening, submitting plans to the state that include options for full in-person learning, partial in-person learning, and all-distance learning.
While the Rhode Island Department of Education will have the final say over when districts can reopen – the target date is Aug. 31, but an announcement will be made the week of Aug. 17 – each school system has its own plans. Here’s a breakdown of the key things to know about each district, as well as a link to their proposal.
Barrington
Masks: Required
Class size: 15 students (PK-6 could grow to 30)
Transportation: Staggered start times and schedules to limit size
Distance learning: Classes will be recorded for students not in school
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: For PK-6, no transitions between classes
Bristol-Warren
Masks: Required
Class size: Up to 24 for elementary, up to 26 for middle school, up to 28 for high school
Transportation: Bus service limited for essential need only
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: Working with families on plans
Other: The district is limiting screen time by grade
Burrillville
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, size not clear
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Buses will be emptied on at a time and students will go straight to class
Central Falls
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, size not clear
Transportation: Buses available
Distance learning: Every student will have access to a Chromebook
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: All students must have temperature taken prior to getting on bus
Chariho
Masks: Required
Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students
Transportation: Assigned seating for siblings
Distance learning: Developing plan for families that want students to stay home
Special education: N/A
Other: Strict visitor policy
Coventry
Masks: Required
Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students
Transportation: Assigned seating
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: Working with families on plans
Other: Will stagger schedules if it can’t fully reopen
Cranston
Masks: Recommended, not required
Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students
Transportation: N/A
Distance learning: Working on plan for students who can’t be in school
Special education: Working with families on plans
Other: It is recommended that activities such as chorus and any group band rehearsal or performance be suspended temporarily or occur virtually
Cumberland
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, size not clear
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: Working with families on plans
Other: District expects staff absences to be two times higher than normal based on screening protocols
East Greenwich
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, size not clear
Transportation: 25 students/bus
Distance learning: 1:1 student-device ratio
Special education: N/A
Other: In a survey, 89 percent of parents stated a preference to return to in-person learning
East Providence
Masks: Required
Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students
Transportation: Minimum mileage from school increasing
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: Co-teaching will be in place both in person and distance learning environments
Other: Each school has a team dedicated to students’ mental health
Exeter-West Greenwich
Masks: Strongly encouraged
Class size: Stable groups
Transportation: Available, students must be screened
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Visitors must wear masks
Foster
Masks: Encouraged
Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning
Transportation: 68 percent of families plan to use bus services
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students will be allowed to eat lunch outside
Foster-Glocester
Masks: N/A
Class size: N/A
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: N/A
Other: N/A
Jamestown
Masks: Required
Class size: Between 18 and 25
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students in grades 3-8 will be assigned their own technology device to use in the classroom.
Johnston
Masks: Required at times, recommended at others
Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Virtual field trips only
Lincoln
Masks: Encouraged
Class size: N/A
Transportation: Parents will be encouraged to provide transportation to school to the extent possible
Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students and staff will be asked to self-screen for symptoms
Little Compton
Masks: Required
Class size: Average size is 13 students
Transportation: No more than 23 students on a bus
Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Wilbur McMahon School will commit to ensuring each grade level will experience 10 outdoor, on-site instructional days prior to Thanksgiving.
Middletown
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: N/A
Other: Meals will be eaten in classrooms
Narragansett
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: District has procured more than 18,000 masks
Newport
Masks: Strongly encouraged
Class size: N/A
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Wednesdays will be remote learning
New Shoreham (Block Island)
Masks: Required
Class size: N/A
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: N/A
Other: District will be advertising for an additional custodian to help with daily cleaning needs
North Kingstown
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: High school will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.
North Providence
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons
Special education: N/A
Other: There will be no night events allowed at any of the schools
North Smithfield
Masks: Recommended Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: N/A
Other: In full reopening, Monday’s will still be distance learning
Pawtucket
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available, assigned seats
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Families will screen students at home
Portsmouth
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students will eat lunch in classrooms
Providence
Masks: Required
Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students will be screened by bus monitors
Scituate
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: Working closely with families
Other: 42.5 percent of faculty/staff stated that either they did have a medical condition that put them in a higher risk group or were unsure if their medical condition did put them in a higher risk group
Smithfield
Masks: Recommended
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available, assigned seating
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons
Special education: N/A
Other: Families will be expected to screen students
South Kingstown
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Students can’t check out books in the library
Tiverton
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: N/A
Other: Families must screen students
Warwick
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: N/A
Other: In limited return, half of students will attend Tuesday/Thursday and half will attend Wednesday/Friday. Mondays will be distance learning
Westerly
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Families must opt-in
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: District wants Ocean Community YMCA to run before school/after school programming
West Warwick
Masks: Required
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: The only district that is making it clear full in-person return is not possible
Woonsocket
Masks: N/A
Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules
Transportation: Available
Distance learning: N/A
Special education: In-person preferred
Other: Lunch will be in class
