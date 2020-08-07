Here are the reopening plans for every Rhode Island school district

While the Rhode Island Department of Education will have the final say over when districts can reopen – the target date is Aug. 31, but an announcement will be made the week of Aug. 17 – each school system has its own plans. Here’s a breakdown of the key things to know about each district, as well as a link to their proposal.

Districts across the state have spent the summer planning a wide range of scenarios for reopening, submitting plans to the state that include options for full in-person learning, partial in-person learning, and all-distance learning.

The only thing anyone can guarantee about Rhode Island schools for the 2020-21 school year is that they’ll look nothing like the schools that students attended last September. Thanks, coronavirus.

Advertisement

Barrington

Masks: Required

Class size: 15 students (PK-6 could grow to 30)

Transportation: Staggered start times and schedules to limit size

Distance learning: Classes will be recorded for students not in school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: For PK-6, no transitions between classes

Read the plan

Bristol-Warren

Masks: Required

Class size: Up to 24 for elementary, up to 26 for middle school, up to 28 for high school

Transportation: Bus service limited for essential need only

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: The district is limiting screen time by grade

Read the plan

Burrillville

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Buses will be emptied on at a time and students will go straight to class

Read the plan

Central Falls

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Buses available

Distance learning: Every student will have access to a Chromebook

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: All students must have temperature taken prior to getting on bus

Advertisement

Read the plan

Chariho

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Assigned seating for siblings

Distance learning: Developing plan for families that want students to stay home

Special education: N/A

Other: Strict visitor policy

Read the plan

Coventry

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Assigned seating

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: Will stagger schedules if it can’t fully reopen

Read the plan

Cranston

Masks: Recommended, not required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: N/A

Distance learning: Working on plan for students who can’t be in school

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: It is recommended that activities such as chorus and any group band rehearsal or performance be suspended temporarily or occur virtually

Read the plan

Cumberland

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: District expects staff absences to be two times higher than normal based on screening protocols

Read the plan

East Greenwich

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: 25 students/bus

Distance learning: 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: N/A

Other: In a survey, 89 percent of parents stated a preference to return to in-person learning

Read the plan

East Providence

Masks: Required

Advertisement

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Minimum mileage from school increasing

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Co-teaching will be in place both in person and distance learning environments

Other: Each school has a team dedicated to students’ mental health

Read the plan

Exeter-West Greenwich

Masks: Strongly encouraged

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Available, students must be screened

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Visitors must wear masks

Read the plan

Foster

Masks: Encouraged

Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning

Transportation: 68 percent of families plan to use bus services

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will be allowed to eat lunch outside

Read the plan

Foster-Glocester

Masks: N/A

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: N/A

Read the plan

Jamestown

Masks: Required

Class size: Between 18 and 25

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students in grades 3-8 will be assigned their own technology device to use in the classroom.

Read the plan

Johnston

Masks: Required at times, recommended at others

Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Virtual field trips only

Read the plan

Lincoln

Masks: Encouraged

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Parents will be encouraged to provide transportation to school to the extent possible

Advertisement

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students and staff will be asked to self-screen for symptoms

Read the plan

Little Compton

Masks: Required

Class size: Average size is 13 students

Transportation: No more than 23 students on a bus

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Wilbur McMahon School will commit to ensuring each grade level will experience 10 outdoor, on-site instructional days prior to Thanksgiving.

Read the plan

Middletown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: Meals will be eaten in classrooms

Read the plan

Narragansett

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: District has procured more than 18,000 masks

Read the plan

Newport

Masks: Strongly encouraged

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Wednesdays will be remote learning

Read the plan

New Shoreham (Block Island)

Masks: Required

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: N/A

Other: District will be advertising for an additional custodian to help with daily cleaning needs

Read the plan

North Kingstown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Advertisement

Other: High school will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.

Read the plan

North Providence

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons

Special education: N/A

Other: There will be no night events allowed at any of the schools

Read the plan

North Smithfield

Masks: Recommended Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: In full reopening, Monday’s will still be distance learning

Read the plan

Pawtucket

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available, assigned seats

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Families will screen students at home

Read the plan

Portsmouth

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will eat lunch in classrooms

Read the plan

Providence

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will be screened by bus monitors

Read the plan

Scituate

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: Working closely with families

Other: 42.5 percent of faculty/staff stated that either they did have a medical condition that put them in a higher risk group or were unsure if their medical condition did put them in a higher risk group

Read the plan

Smithfield

Masks: Recommended

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available, assigned seating

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons

Special education: N/A

Other: Families will be expected to screen students

Read the plan

South Kingstown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students can’t check out books in the library

Read the plan

Tiverton

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: N/A

Other: Families must screen students

Read the plan

Warwick

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: In limited return, half of students will attend Tuesday/Thursday and half will attend Wednesday/Friday. Mondays will be distance learning

Read the plan

Westerly

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: District wants Ocean Community YMCA to run before school/after school programming

Read the plan

West Warwick

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: The only district that is making it clear full in-person return is not possible

Read the plan

Woonsocket

Masks: N/A

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Lunch will be in class

Read the plan

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.