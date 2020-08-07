fb-pixel

Here are the reopening plans for every Rhode Island school district

By Dan McGowan Globe Staff,Updated August 7, 2020, 19 minutes ago
Classical High School in Providence.
Classical High School in Providence.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The only thing anyone can guarantee about Rhode Island schools for the 2020-21 school year is that they’ll look nothing like the schools that students attended last September. Thanks, coronavirus.

Districts across the state have spent the summer planning a wide range of scenarios for reopening, submitting plans to the state that include options for full in-person learning, partial in-person learning, and all-distance learning.

While the Rhode Island Department of Education will have the final say over when districts can reopen – the target date is Aug. 31, but an announcement will be made the week of Aug. 17 – each school system has its own plans. Here’s a breakdown of the key things to know about each district, as well as a link to their proposal.

Advertisement

Barrington

Masks: Required

Class size: 15 students (PK-6 could grow to 30)

Transportation: Staggered start times and schedules to limit size

Distance learning: Classes will be recorded for students not in school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: For PK-6, no transitions between classes

Read the plan

Bristol-Warren

Masks: Required

Class size: Up to 24 for elementary, up to 26 for middle school, up to 28 for high school

Transportation: Bus service limited for essential need only

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: The district is limiting screen time by grade

Read the plan

Burrillville

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Buses will be emptied on at a time and students will go straight to class

Read the plan

Central Falls

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Buses available

Distance learning: Every student will have access to a Chromebook

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: All students must have temperature taken prior to getting on bus

Advertisement

Read the plan

Chariho

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Assigned seating for siblings

Distance learning: Developing plan for families that want students to stay home

Special education: N/A

Other: Strict visitor policy

Read the plan

Coventry

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Assigned seating

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: Will stagger schedules if it can’t fully reopen

Read the plan

Cranston

Masks: Recommended, not required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: N/A

Distance learning: Working on plan for students who can’t be in school

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: It is recommended that activities such as chorus and any group band rehearsal or performance be suspended temporarily or occur virtually

Read the plan

Cumberland

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Working with families on plans

Other: District expects staff absences to be two times higher than normal based on screening protocols

Read the plan

East Greenwich

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, size not clear

Transportation: 25 students/bus

Distance learning: 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: N/A

Other: In a survey, 89 percent of parents stated a preference to return to in-person learning

Read the plan

East Providence

Masks: Required

Advertisement

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Minimum mileage from school increasing

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: Co-teaching will be in place both in person and distance learning environments

Other: Each school has a team dedicated to students’ mental health

Read the plan

Exeter-West Greenwich

Masks: Strongly encouraged

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Available, students must be screened

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Visitors must wear masks

Read the plan

Foster

Masks: Encouraged

Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning

Transportation: 68 percent of families plan to use bus services

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will be allowed to eat lunch outside

Read the plan

Foster-Glocester

Masks: N/A

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: N/A

Read the plan

Jamestown

Masks: Required

Class size: Between 18 and 25

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students in grades 3-8 will be assigned their own technology device to use in the classroom.

Read the plan

Johnston

Masks: Required at times, recommended at others

Class size: 12-15 for partial in-person learning

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Virtual field trips only

Read the plan

Lincoln

Masks: Encouraged

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Parents will be encouraged to provide transportation to school to the extent possible

Advertisement

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students and staff will be asked to self-screen for symptoms

Read the plan

Little Compton

Masks: Required

Class size: Average size is 13 students

Transportation: No more than 23 students on a bus

Distance learning: No option for families to choose to keep students out of school

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Wilbur McMahon School will commit to ensuring each grade level will experience 10 outdoor, on-site instructional days prior to Thanksgiving.

Read the plan

Middletown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: Meals will be eaten in classrooms

Read the plan

Narragansett

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: District has procured more than 18,000 masks

Read the plan

Newport

Masks: Strongly encouraged

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Wednesdays will be remote learning

Read the plan

New Shoreham (Block Island)

Masks: Required

Class size: N/A

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: N/A

Other: District will be advertising for an additional custodian to help with daily cleaning needs

Read the plan

North Kingstown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Advertisement

Other: High school will dismiss at 11:50 a.m.

Read the plan

North Providence

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons

Special education: N/A

Other: There will be no night events allowed at any of the schools

Read the plan

North Smithfield

Masks: Recommended Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: In full reopening, Monday’s will still be distance learning

Read the plan

Pawtucket

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available, assigned seats

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Families will screen students at home

Read the plan

Portsmouth

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: District has 1:1 student-device ratio

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will eat lunch in classrooms

Read the plan

Providence

Masks: Required

Class size: If reopening is limited, a maximum of 15 students

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students will be screened by bus monitors

Read the plan

Scituate

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: Working closely with families

Other: 42.5 percent of faculty/staff stated that either they did have a medical condition that put them in a higher risk group or were unsure if their medical condition did put them in a higher risk group

Read the plan

Smithfield

Masks: Recommended

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available, assigned seating

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely for medical reasons

Special education: N/A

Other: Families will be expected to screen students

Read the plan

South Kingstown

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Students can’t check out books in the library

Read the plan

Tiverton

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: N/A

Other: Families must screen students

Read the plan

Warwick

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: N/A

Other: In limited return, half of students will attend Tuesday/Thursday and half will attend Wednesday/Friday. Mondays will be distance learning

Read the plan

Westerly

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Families must opt-in

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: District wants Ocean Community YMCA to run before school/after school programming

Read the plan

West Warwick

Masks: Required

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: Families can choose to learn remotely

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: The only district that is making it clear full in-person return is not possible

Read the plan

Woonsocket

Masks: N/A

Class size: Stable groups, staggered schedules

Transportation: Available

Distance learning: N/A

Special education: In-person preferred

Other: Lunch will be in class

Read the plan

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.