Lynn man charged in July shooting of Roxbury convenience store clerk

A Lynn man was charged with attempted murder Friday in the July shooting of a Roxbury convenience store clerk who remains hospitalized, Boston police said.
Stephon Samuel, 25, was charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal Level 1, police said in a statement.
Samuel is being held at the Plymouth County House of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to the statement.
Samuel is accused of shooting a clerk identified by family and friends as 23-year-old Tanjim Siam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who came to the United States to get an education.
Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. on July 14 reporting a person shot at 718 Shawmut Ave. and arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
