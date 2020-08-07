Lynn man charged in July shooting of Roxbury convenience store clerk

A Lynn man was charged with attempted murder Friday in the July shooting of a Roxbury convenience store clerk who remains hospitalized, Boston police said.

Stephon Samuel, 25, was charged with armed robbery by means of a firearm, armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed career criminal Level 1, police said in a statement.

Samuel is being held at the Plymouth County House of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to the statement.