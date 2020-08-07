Mount Holyoke reverses course, plans remote education for the fall

“It was with great sadness ... that we concluded that the current path of COVID-19 in the United States, and its devastating consequences, present too great a risk to our reopening plan,” President Sonya Stephens said in an e-mail to students.

The small liberal arts school in South Hadley is the latest in a string of colleges, including two others in Western Massachusetts, to change their plans because of rising cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts and across the country.

Mount Holyoke College has reversed course and will conduct the fall semester remotely, its president announced on Friday.

The announcement comes the day after the University of Massachusetts Amherst announced a similar reversal, making it the largest school in the state to do so thus far.

Advertisement

Other colleges that have recently reversed course include Berklee College of Music, Regis College, and Smith College.

Some of the largest schools in Greater Boston, Northeastern University and Boston University, still plan to welcome students to campus this fall and are in the midst of setting up their own COVID-19 testing facilities.

Harvard University has allowed incoming first-year students to live on campus this fall, but all courses will be virtual. The school said on Thursday that it had invited about 40 percent of its traditional undergraduate population to live on its campus this fall, but ultimately only 25 percent have chosen to come to Cambridge.

Mount Holyoke will still allow some students to live on campus, if it is impossible for them to travel home or if their home environments make it impossible for them to meet their academic obligations, the message from the president said.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.