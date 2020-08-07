News in brief

A psychiatrist and his wife both face charges in connection with a scheme to illegally import medications from China to treat alcohol and opioid dependence and falsify shipping documents to hide the contents of the imported packages, federal prosecutors said Friday. Dr. Rahim Shafa, 62, and Nahid “Nina” Tormosi Shafa, 62, both of Lexington, were indicted on a charge of international money laundering conspiracy, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office. Rahim Shafa was also indicted on charges of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, importing merchandise contrary to law, and receiving and delivering misbranded drugs with an intent to defraud, prosecutors said. In a statement, a lawyer for the pair said “Dr. and Mrs. Shafa deny the allegations against them and look forward to their day in court.” Shafa owned and operated Novel Psychopharmacology in Milford and Natick, and his wife was the office manager, authorities said. The medications imported from January 2008 until January 2018 and offered for sale to patients were in a form not approved by the FDA, prosecutors said. (AP)





CAPE COD

Shark sightings briefly close beaches

Two beaches closed temporarily after sharks were spotted off the coasts of Wellfleet and Truro on Friday afternoon, less than a day after a slew of shark sightings prompted several beaches to close across Cape Cod. A great white shark was spotted in the waters by Newcomb Hollow Beach shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Sharktivity, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s app that tracks shark sightings. The beach reopened for swimming around 1:30 p.m. A shark sighting “just seems to be the new normal; there hasn’t been much hype about it,” Will Sullivan, Wellfleet’s harbormaster, said in a phone interview. “People haven’t been too anxious about it; they’re more accustomed to it.” Shortly after 2 p.m., another shark was spotted traveling north near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, town officials said in a statement. The beach closed at 2:10 p.m. and was to remain closed until 3:10 p.m. Thirty-one shark sightings have been reported since Wednesday, according to Sharktivity. All but one, which was seen off the coast of Hampton, N.H., were reported near the Cape.

CONCORD

State Police investigate crash that killed woman, 87

State Police are investigating a chain reaction crash on Route 2 that killed an 87-year-old woman and injured three others, including a 90-year-old couple, the department said Friday. Denise Frangules died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was flown following the four-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, State Police said in a statement. The vehicles were driving eastbound when they slowed down for traffic. Frangules was driving a 2016 Honda Civic that was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 35-year-old man from Arlington, the statement said. Frangules’s car was pushed into a 2020 Toyota carrying a man and a woman, both 90, from Concord, State Police said. The Corolla then struck a 2014 Ford Taurus driven by a 54-year-old Wilmington man. The Concord couple and the Wilmington man were taken to Emerson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep and its occupants were not injured, State Police said.

NEWBURYPORT

City enacts mask order for downtown

A new public health emergency order requiring all residents and visitors to wear a mask or other face covering downtown and in other popular gathering spots took effect Friday, city officials said. The order also applies to the boardwalk and the Clipper City Rail Trail, Mayor Donna Holaday and Health Director Frank Giacalone in a joint statement. The order, which aims to limit the spread of COVID-19, applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces and businesses, the statement said. It will be in effect until further notice. People are also reminded to practice social distancing, by staying at least 6 feet away from others, and to wash or sanitize their hands. “The emergency order will help to keep our community and downtown businesses and employees safe,” Holaday said in the statement.