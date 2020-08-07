N.H. woman gets second face transplant

She looks like a different person, which is a little unsettling for her sister. Tarleton said she even looks more youthful than her 52 years, because the new face was the gift of a younger woman.

Carmen Blandin Tarleton after her first face transplant, in 2013 at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Her body rejected the initial donor tissue.

But that’s not why Tarleton — the first American and only the second person in the world to get a second face transplant — is thrilled about the operation she underwent at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Freeing her from pain and disfigurement, the second transplant will enable her to get back to work soon as a motivational speaker.

And Tarleton, who was burned over 80 percent of her body and blinded in 2007 when her estranged husband doused her with lye, is eager to convey her message: “You can get through anything if you get the right attitude, if you look at life with a different perspective,” she said Friday in a phone call from her home in Manchester, N.H. “That’s why I do well.”

More than 40 patients worldwide have received face transplants, including 16 in the United States, nine of whom had their operations at the Brigham.

After her first transplant in 2013, Tarleton was quickly able to wean off her pain medications. With renewed energy, she learned to play the piano and banjo, wrote a memoir, and began speaking to many groups about her life.

But despite the anti-rejection medications, her body attacked the donor face. It had always been swollen and prone to infection, she said. By last year it became clear the transplant was failing.

The blood vessels to her face and neck had narrowed, causing facial tissue to die and darken. Her eyelids contracted, and she could no longer use her lips, causing her to drool and have difficulty eating. She stayed home most of the time, needing strong pain medications.

Tarleton looked “as bad, or maybe a little worse,” than she did after reconstruction from the burn, Dr. Bohdan Pomahac, director of plastic surgery transplantation at the Brigham, told the Globe on Friday.

He gave her two choices: She could undergo conventional reconstruction — which could not restore her eyelids — or try for a second transplant.

“I had a very frank and open discussion with Carmen,” Pomahac said. “Based on experiences from organ transplants, the second typically doesn’t last longer than the first.” She might get a few years with her new face and then end up back in the same place.

But Tarleton, a former nurse, didn’t hesitate. The first transplant had made such a dramatic difference in her quality of life, she wanted to try again.

Pomahac discussed it with his team. “We felt like she understood the risks and benefits,” he said. “We agreed that it’s reasonable.”

More than 45 clinicians, led by Pomahac, performed the surgery in July. The hospital is withholding the exact date to protect the donor’s privacy.

The surgeons performed her operation over two days. After working 15 hours on the first day, they decided to send Tarleton to the ICU because she had lost a lot of blood. There she was sedated but not kept under general anesthesia. The next day, the team finished the surgery in five hours.

“It turns out to be a blessing,” Pomahac said. “We had a rested team. We had plenty of time. We really did an excellent job on the nerves, the little nuances and details that are often done in the 19th or 20th hour of surgery.”

Tarleton woke up to find the pain gone.

Although doctors are not making any promises, Tarleton feels her new face is going to work better. “It feels a little better, in the way it’s going to conform to my body better,” she said.

In fact, she had lucked out. The donor’s face is an excellent match, with very similar blood and tissue types.

Tarleton said she emerged from intensive care feeling very weak, but now can climb a staircase four times a day and walks her hallway every day. She expects to have her full strength back in two weeks. She’s already strong enough to live alone; her sister left after staying with her for the first few days. “I’m fiercely independent,” Tarleton said.

She is close friends with the daughter of her first donor and expects that friendship to last. And while she’s not expecting a similar relationship to emerge from her second donor’s family, she’s open to it. She doesn’t know anything about the latest donor, but wants the woman’s relatives to know how much the gift has improved her life.

Brigham and Women’s has no new face transplants scheduled. “We haven’t been able to find a suitable candidate, but we’re still looking for patients in need,” Pomahac said.

The hospital has a grant from the federal Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency that would pay for another patient’s surgery, including travel. Tarleton was not part of the DARPA-funded study, but the hospital covered the cost of her surgeries, and the surgeons donated their time.

Tarleton’s husband, Herbert Rodgers, pleaded guilty in 2009 to maiming Tarleton in exchange for a prison sentence of at least 30 years. He died in prison in 2017.









