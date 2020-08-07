Pressley calls for Mass. schools to start remote-only this fall

Pressley’s district includes parts of Boston and Cambridge, as well as Somerville, which became the first major school district of its size this week to announce it will start the year remotely.

“Schools throughout the Commonwealth — particularly in communities hardest hit by COVID-19 like so many across the Massachusetts 7th — are not equipped with the resources, equipment, classroom facilities and staff necessary to safely reopen for in person courses,” she wrote in a statement. “The safety and health of our children, educators and community must come first.”

Throwing support behind the state’s two largest teachers’ unions, US Representative Ayanna Pressley called Friday for all Massachusetts school districts to begin the academic year remotely.

Cambridge also approved a remote-only start Thursday for most students, but will allow families to opt-in to in-person learning if they have children in 3rd grade or younger, children with special needs, or English-learning children. Boston officials have said they will not pursue a one-size-fits-all strategy for their schools, instead determining which of the district’s 125 schools will be allowed to bring in students and which will start the year remotely.

“We must use the coming weeks to plan for equitable remote learning scenarios while we work to stabilize the public health crisis and get our schools the resources and support they would need to safely open,” Pressley said.

Pressley also said that the White House, which has repeatedly pushed for states to bring students back to the classroom, has been “woefully negligent and inadequate in their response.”

“As the parent of a school-aged daughter, I understand the gravity of this decision and the challenges posed by remote learning for our students and their families,” she said. “But rushing to reopen our schools will directly jeopardize the lives of our students and educators, and that is a risk we cannot take.”

Governor Charlie Baker has emphatically encouraged school districts to bring as many students back to the classroom as possible, most recently in a strong rebuke Friday of some districts’ choice to start the year remotely.

“To say everybody should go remote,” he said during a press conference at the State House, “I mean first of all, the facts don’t support it, the data doesn’t support it, and the science doesn’t support it.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.