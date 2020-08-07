Shark sightings in Wellfleet and Truro temporarily close beaches

Two beaches closed after sharks were spotted off the coast of Wellfleet and Truro Friday afternoon, less than a day after a slew of shark sightings prompted several beaches to close across Cape Cod.
A great white shark was spotted in the waters by Newcomb Hollow Beach shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Sharktivity, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s app that tracks shark sightings. The beach reopened for swimming around 1:30 p.m.
Shark sightings “just seems to be the new normal, there hasn’t been much hype about it,” said Will Sullivan, Wellfleet’s harbormaster, in a phone interview on Tuesday. “People haven’t been too anxious about it, they’re more accustomed to it and know they’re not alone.”
Shortly after 2 p.m., another shark was spotted traveling north near Head of the Meadow Beach, town officials said in a statement. The beach closed at 2:10 p.m. and will remain closed until 3:10 p.m.
Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2020-08-07T12:32:00-0400! View online - https://t.co/YIrI4YtBET— Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 7, 2020
Thirty-one shark sightings were reported since Wednesday, according to Sharktivity. All but one, which was seen off the coast of Hampton, N.H., were reported near the Cape.
Multiple shark sightings were reported at Head of the Meadow Beach and Coast Guard Beach in Truro, resulting in a brief closure of the beaches shortly before noon. Nauset Beach in Orleans and Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet also closed briefly.
