Shark sightings in Wellfleet and Truro temporarily close beaches

Two beaches closed after sharks were spotted off the coast of Wellfleet and Truro Friday afternoon, less than a day after a slew of shark sightings prompted several beaches to close across Cape Cod.

A great white shark was spotted in the waters by Newcomb Hollow Beach shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Sharktivity, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s app that tracks shark sightings. The beach reopened for swimming around 1:30 p.m.

Shark sightings “just seems to be the new normal, there hasn’t been much hype about it,” said Will Sullivan, Wellfleet’s harbormaster, in a phone interview on Tuesday. “People haven’t been too anxious about it, they’re more accustomed to it and know they’re not alone.”