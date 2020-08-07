State Police investigate Route 2 crash that killed 87-year-old Concord woman

Denise Frangules of Concord died at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was flown by helicopter following the 4-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, State Police said in a statement.

State Police are investigating a chain reaction crash on Route 2 in Concord that killed an 87-year-old woman and injured three others, including a 90-year-old couple, the department said Friday.

All four vehicles were traveling eastbound in the left lane when they slowed down for traffic ahead, State Police said.

A 35-year-old man from Arlington allegedly crashed his 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee into the back of Frangules Honda Civic, State Police said. The crash caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2020 Toyota Corolla, which was pushed into a 2014 Ford Taurus, according the statement.

The Taurus was driven by a 90-year old woman who was taken to Emerson Hospital along with a 90-year-old man from Concord who was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old man from Wilmington, was also taken to Emerson hospital, police said. No one inside the Jeep was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.