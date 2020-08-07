Trucks strikes overpass, overturns on Storrow Drive

A truck was “demolished” after it collided with an overpass and rolled on its side, forcing the temporary closure of a major road in Boston Friday morning, officials said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a truck that was over the height limit was driving on Storrow Drive when it struck an overpass by the Kenmore Square exit, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said. The truck overturned.

The truck, which was carrying ice, “was ripped open,” Procopio said in an e-mail. Crews worked to stack the ice on the side of the road until another truck could remove the load.