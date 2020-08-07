Unfortunately, another heat wave is coming

There’s going to be a weak, upper-level system moving across the region Friday night and Saturday and that will provide clouds and a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially in the first half of Saturday. This is the type of thing where most of us are going to see absolutely nothing, but is worth considering as part of a broader forecast.

With clouds limiting the sunshine across Eastern Massachusetts much of Friday, temperatures have actually been slightly below average for most of the afternoon. For some of you this not-so-hot afternoon might be a welcome change from our recent afternoon highs in the 80s to near 90.

Advertisement

Clouds continued across eastern Massachusetts Friday with rain staying offshore. COD Weather

Humidity levels will be comfortable through Saturday, but definitely will be creeping up on Sunday. Dew points will get well into the 60s and eventually the low- to mid-70s during the start of next week.

Temperatures in the afternoon Sunday will be between 85 and 90, with more sunshine on the way. It looks like it’s going to be hot and humid through Wednesday of next week.

Some of you will experience another heat wave, which in case you didn’t know is 3 days in a row of 90-degree weather. This could start as early as Sunday and last into Wednesday. Not everybody in the region will technically face a heat wave, because some coastal locations won’t hit 90 three days in a row.

No matter what, though, it’s going to be somewhat uncomfortable. The peak of the heat will be Tuesday, with some areas in the mid-90s and once again feeling over 100 degrees.

Rainfall remains scant and it doesn’t look like things will improve anytime soon. These types of midsummer patterns can produce afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but as we have so often seen, many areas miss them completely while one or two towns get a nice soaking.

Advertisement

A frontal system will begin to approach the area on Wednesday and likely take until later Thursday to completely clear the coastline. This front will act as a catalyst to produce a few showers and storms. It remains our best chance for rainfall in a while but still doesn’t mean that all of us will get wet.

A few showers are possible Thursday next week as the very warm air moves out to sea. Tropical Tidbits

The end of the upcoming week will likely be cooler. Meteorological summer is running very hot across most inland areas with Hartford and Providence having their warmest summers on record and Worcester having its second warmest. Because Logan Airport has had several days with sea breezes, Boston itself is not in the top 10 yet but depending on how the last couple of weeks go, that could change.

I see no change in the pattern so keep those air conditioners tuned up, you’re gonna need them for a while.