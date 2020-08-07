Young man rescued from quarry in Ashland

The man, believed to be 18 or 19 years old, likely fell at the quarry at Aggregate Industries on Spring Street, Ashland Fire Capt. Lyn Moraghan said.

A young man was rescued from a quarry in Ashland Friday after he became stuck on a ledge at least 60 feet above water, a fire official said.

When firefighters arrived around 5:50 p.m, the man was 60 to 70 feet above the water. A regional technical rescue team also responded to the scene, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

A boat was launched and crews climbed the quarry to reach the man. He was placed in a stokes basket and paramedics walked him down, cutting shrubbery to clear a path along the way, according to Moraghan.

He injured his leg and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Moraghan said.

No further information was available.

































