Model predicts Mass. coronavirus death toll could reach around 10,000 by December

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health officially reported 8,691 confirmed and probable deaths from the coronavirus as of Thursday.

The model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts 10,314 deaths by that time, though it also said the numbers could range from 9,486 to 12,292.

A closely watched model predicts that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Massachusetts could rise to about 10,000 by Dec. 1.

The IHME modelers were advancing their forecast by a month. Previously, they had been projecting around 9,647 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts by Nov. 1.

A University of Massachusetts model released earlier this week looked four weeks ahead and estimated that the Massachusetts coronavirus death toll will rise over 9,000 by Aug. 29.

Advertisement





A new model created by researchers from Google Cloud collaborating with Harvard looked only two weeks ahead and predicted the state’s death tally will rise to 8,880 by Aug. 17.

The IHME model also painted a grim picture of the national toll of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the death count could rise to 295,000 by Dec. 1.

The IHME modelers said the surge of infections appeared to be easing in Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona, but deaths are expected to rise for another week before leveling off.

“The peaking of transmission in these states appears to be driven by the combination of local mandates for mask use and bar and restaurant closures, along with more cautious behaviors from the public,” the IHME modelers said in an online posting.

The IHME modelers also warned of new hot spots, saying, “transmission of COVID-19 is increasing in 11 states: Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Virginia, and Wisconsin. These states may experience increasing cases for several weeks. We hope to see a behavioral response toward more cautious behavior in these states soon.”

Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, warned this week that Boston is one of several major US cities seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases

















Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com