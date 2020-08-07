Most Americans say states have lifted coronavirus restrictions too quickly, survey finds

Sixty-nine percent of those polled said they think state governments have eased constraints on public activity too quickly, and 73 percent said the best way to help the economy rebound would be to reduce coronavirus infections enough so people feel comfortable going back to work, school, and visiting public spaces.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans say the main reason the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is increasing is because there are more infections — not due to increased testing, a misleading claim President Trump has repeatedly pushed.

Most American adults think states have lifted coronavirus restrictions too quickly, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday.

Twenty-six percent of adults said the better path to economic recovery would be to reopen businesses and schools, even if infection rates haven’t declined.

However, whether Americans believe increasing infection rates are due to more cases or more testing is divided along partisan lines.

The survey found that 62 percent of Republicans said “more people being tested than in previous months” is the primary reason case counts have been rising in the country. Thirty-six percent of Republicans said it is because of more infections.

The notion that the United States is faring worse than other countries in the number of coronavirus cases because of increased testing is an oft-repeated refrain by Trump, who said it as recently as this week in an interview with Axios that aired Tuesday.

Last month, Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services official overseeing the nation’s coronavirus testing efforts, told Congress additional testing is not the only factor that explains the country’s rising case count. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has also noted an increase in community spread.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of Democrats think an increasing number of infections account for the country’s rising numbers.

The survey also found that 62 percent of American adults said the US response has been less effective than other wealthy countries. The US has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world by nearly 2 million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. As of Friday, the US had recorded about 4.9 million COVID-19 cases, and Brazil followed with 2.9 million, then India with 2 million, and Russia with 875,000. The highest number of coronavirus deaths have also occurred in the US, with about 160,000. Brazil has seen about 98,000 deaths, while nearly 51,000 have occurred in Mexico, and about 46,000 in the United Kingdom, according to Johns Hopkins.

Democrats and Republicans also differ in how they believe the United States has fared in its pandemic response compared to other nations.

Thirty-four percent of Republicans say the country’s handling has been less effective than other wealthy nations, while 87 percent of Democrats said the same.

Americans’ view of the president’s response to the outbreak has declined from 49 percent to 37 percent, with assessments of Trump’s performance divided sharply along partisan lines.

Seventy-three percent of Republicans say Trump is doing an excellent or good job handling the pandemic while 6 percent of Democrats say the same. The partisan differences also apply to how Americans view how public health officials, such as those with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have responded to the country’s COVID-19 outbreak: 72 percent of Democrats say the officials are handling it well compared to 53 percent of Republicans.

The president’s overall approval rating is at 38 percent, according to the survey.

The results of the survey are based on answers from 11,001 adults, and their answers were submitted from July 27 to August 2.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.