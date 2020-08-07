Caution and confusion

I admit to being confused at the seeming contradictions between Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo’s caution that the spread of the virus will probably get worse (”As bad as the spread of the coronavirus is, there’s reason to believe it will get worse,” Opinion, Aug. 6) and Larry Edelman’s hope that another lockdown will not be necessary (”We don’t need another lockdown,” Business, Aug. 6). I have been wishing that Mayor Joe Curtatone of Somerville was our governor rather than Charlie Baker because of the mayor’s willingness to err on the side of caution. Phase 3 should have started with the successful partial reopening of schools and only then other indoor settings. With college students about to return, albeit in smaller numbers, I agree that Baker should be doing a lot more — like listening to and acting on the cautions of experts like Nuzzo.

Alan Wright