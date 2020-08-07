Doing justice to Tsarnaev — and his victims

Re “Prosecutors’ excessive zeal during the Tsarnaev trial” (Opinion, Aug. 6): The best way to honor the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings is to give to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev the justice he and his brother denied to those they killed and injured. This is not easy to do, and I doubt I could do it if I had lost a loved one that day. In tossing —out Tsarnaev’s death sentence and providing prosecutors with a roadmap for what a just death penalty hearing might look like, the federal Court of Appeals in Boston asks us to be our better selves.

Jeffrey Abramson