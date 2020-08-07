Alex Verdugo hits two homers, steals one, in beating Blue Jays

Ryan Weber worked just three innings in his third Red Sox start, but six relievers surrendered just one run, again, with the help of Verdugo. Travis Shaw hit what would have been a solo shot off Brandon Workman leading off the ninth, but Verdugo robbed Shaw, reaching into the Blue Jays bullpen for the out.

Alex Verdugo had two of Boston’s three home runs on Friday night, when timely hits and pitching delivered a 5-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Other observations from Friday’s series opener:

⋅ Verdugo had his first signature game in a Red Sox uniform. It started with his homer to left in the second inning off Jays starter Tanner Roark, which gave the Sox a 2-1 lead. It continued in the eighth, when his solo shot extended the lead to 5-3, much-needed insurance, and peaked in the top of the ninth when Verdugo robbed Travis Shaw of a homer.

“To rob one and bring one back is huge,” Verdugo said. “I used to be a pitcher, so I kind of know every time you throw a runner out or make a diving play, it takes a lot of pressure off the pitcher.”

You could hear Verdugo’s celebratory yell echo throughout Fenway. It was his night to bask in, after all.

“He gets you pretty excited, doesn’t he? So nice to see,” manager Ron Roenicke said.

Verdugo came in with a whopping 78.3 percent ground-ball rate, but to a degree, that’s his game. He sprays the ball to left field on the fly and is known to put together quality at-bats, which will likely land him in the leadoff spot.

“My game is I hit line drives, left field line to the right field line,” he said.

Perhaps his two homers to left are a sign of what’s to come. When the Sox acquired Verdugo, they thought his bat would play at Fenway because 44.2 percent of his batted balls in the air went to left.

“My timing was a little bit off in the beginning of the year,” Verdugo added. “I was starting late, so I wasn’t rushing. My pitch selection was kind of subpar, just from what I’m used to. I was swinging at pitches out of the zone and stuff like that. I really just been grinding and working with my hitting coaches and working to getting back on time — even a little bit early. It’s made a big difference.”

Verdugo carries himself with confidence, even when he struggles. He doesn't feel any added pressure being the main piece in the Mookie Betts trade. His reason is simple.

"Because I'm not replacing him," he said. "Yeah he played here, but this is a game. This is a business. I'm going out there and playing right field, playing my game."

⋅ The Red Sox appear as if they will have a quick hook in Weber’s starts moving forward. The idea of him going deep into games like a traditional starter is too ambitious. Friday, in a way, proved that.

In the fourth inning, with the Sox clinging to a 4-2 lead, Shaw singled to left-center to begin the frame. Roenicke immediately signaled for Heath Hembree, who had been warming in the Sox bullpen.

Weber allowed four fourth-innings runs in his first two starts, failing to get out of the fourth either time and the highest of any inning he’s pitched in. The longer he’s in a game, the more vulnerable the Sox become. In short, he was due for another unraveling.

"We're trying to piece together things," said Roenicke, who acknowledged he wouldn't have that short of a leash with Nate Eovaldi or Martin Perez. "I think it's important when we're trying to win games, and we've got a lead or we're close that we have a lot of confidence in our bullpen."

It made even more sense if you consider where the Blue Jays were in the order. Eighth hitter Teoscar Hernandez was up; he had doubled off Weber earlier. After Danny Jansen, Weber would’ve begun a third time through the lineup.

It was a pivotal part of the game, and Hembree made quick work of the Jays, getting Hernandez to fly out and Jansen to ground into a double play to end the inning. Hembree has a 1.42 ERA in 6⅓ innings.

Weber didn’t necessarily have a bad three innings. The righthander allowed two runs, one of which was a Cavan Biggio solo shot to lead off the game. He struck out three and walked two ― bringing his total to nine walks in three starts. Nevertheless, he somewhat limited the damage, and the bullpen gave up just one run over the six innings they covered.

⋅ Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez continue to struggle. The trio was a combined 0 for 12 with 8 strikeouts Friday. Each of them — particularly Devers — continues to chase pitches outside the zone. Benintendi (2-for-33) still looks all out of sorts, and Martinez’s swing appears slower than usual.

Their struggles continue to leave a huge void in the top of the Sox’ lineup, and it’s hard to see Benintendi remaining at the leadoff spot.

“I think about this [all the time],” Roenicke said. “About what we can do to jumpstart this offense and what’s the best way to try it. We want to wait until the right time [to change up the lineup]. We’ll continue to look at that.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack