Artturi Lehkonen, Canadiens advance with upset of Penguins

The Penguins mustered little down the stretch and Shea Weber added an empty-net goal in the final seconds as the 12th-seeded Canadiens captured the best-of-five qualifying round over fifth-seeded Pittsburgh in four games.

Paul Byron took advantage of a Pittsburgh turnover, darted behind the Penguins net and then slipped a pass to Lehkonen in front. The 25-year-old Lehkonen found enough space between four Pittsburgh players to slip the puck into the open net.

Artturi Lehkonen flipped a shot past Tristan Jarry with 4:11 remaining to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a stunning 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in Toronto, clinching their first playoff berth in three years.

Advertisement

Carey Price stopped 22 shots to collect his sixth career playoff shutout. Montreal will advance to the first round of the playoffs against either Tampa Bay or Philadelphia.

Tristan Jarry made 20 saves in his first career playoff start, including a stellar glove save to thwart a breakaway by Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher early in the third period. Pittsburgh’s star-laden lineup, including captain Sidney Crosby, provided little support.

Crosby failed to record a point on his 33rd birthday. Neither did anybody else for the Penguins, whose consecutive Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and '17 seem like an increasingly smaller speck in the rearview mirror. Pittsburgh has lost nine of its last 10 playoff games dating to the second round of the 2018 postseason against Washington.

His team badly outplayed in the final minutes of a 4-3 loss in Game 3 — a contest in which the Penguins blew a two-goal lead and looked listless as the clock ticked down — Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan turned to Jarry in search of a spark.

The 25-year-old was an unlikely All-Star in February thanks to a stellar first half that helped Pittsburgh stay afloat despite a series of injuries to high-profile players, Crosby chief among them.

Advertisement

Yet, Jarry had struggled before the shutdown created by the COVID-19 pandemic, losing each of his last four starts. He tried to keep sharp while back home in western Canada, using his two English Mastiffs as training partners during the extended layoff.

While Jarry was sharp in his first start in five months, for long stretches there was little jump from the Penguins against the last team to enter the expanded 24-team tournament.

The Canadiens, who were in the process of playing out the string before the “pause” and the ensuing fallout put them in postseason position, were only too happy to slow the game down. Still, they generated most of the quality scoring chances and Lehkonen’s winner came at the end of another sloppy sequence by the Penguins.

Islanders ice Panthers in four games

The New York Islanders like to rely on defenseman Ryan Pulock’s blistering point shot to help generate offense.

On Friday, they advanced to the first round of the NHL playoffs courtesy of Pulock using his stick to make a clutch defensive play and secure a preliminary round series-clinching 5-1 win over Florida in Game 4 of their best-of-five series in Toronto.

Some 25 seconds after Brock Nelson scored to put the Islanders up 3-1 at the 12:01 mark of the second period, Pulock dived across the crease to prevent Panthers leading scorer Aleksander Barkov from scoring into an open net.

Semyon Varlamov (40) is congratulated by Islanders teammates Scott Mayfield (24) and Andy Greene following Friday's clinching victory over the Panthers in Toronto. Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty

“To me, it was one of those defining moments,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said of Pulock managing to stretch out his stick and deflect Barkov’s backhander over the net. “That was a 4-by-6 open net, and he was able to get his stick in there. Those are the plays, the commitment, the extra effort that wins you those inches. We had a lot of that today.”

Advertisement

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice in staking the Islanders to a 2-0 first-period lead, and Nelson and Mathew Barzal had a goal an assist each in a game the Islanders never trailed. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored an empty-netter, and the Eastern Conference’s seventh-seeded Islanders bounced back from a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday.

New York will open the best-of-seven first-round series next week against either the Bruins or Washington Capitals.

Mike Hoffman scored his Florida-leading third goal and fifth point of the series, while Sergei Bobrovsky proved inconsistent in stopping 33 shots.

The 10th-seeded Panthers wound up one-and-done for their fifth consecutive postseason appearance, and eliminated for the second straight time by the Islanders. New York needed six games to eliminate the Panthers in a best-of-seven first-round series in 2016.

Florida hasn’t won a playoff series since making its first postseason appearance in 1996, when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final only to be swept by Colorado.

“That was a really, really tough bounce,” said Barkov, referring to his missed opportunity. “It would've been a huge goal for us. Obviously, you look back on it, it should've been a goal like 10 times out of 10. But the defenseman made a really good play, and I was just unlucky.”

Advertisement

Richardson, Coyotes eliminate Predators in OT

Brad Richardson scored on a rebound in overtime, Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes advanced in the postseason for the first time in eight years with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators in Edmonton.

Brad Richardson (15) flips the puck past Predators goalie Juuse Saros to give the Coyotes a 4-3 overtime victory and a clinch of their Western Conference qualifying series in Edmonton. Jeff Vinnick/Getty

The Coyotes, the Western Conference’s No. 11 seed, took a 2-0 lead early in the second period. But they allowed Nashville to tie it before going ahead 3-2 on Jordan Oesterle’s goal early in the third.

Nashville pulled goalie Juuse Saros late in the period and Filip Forsberg tied it with 32 seconds left on a one-timer after Roman Josi kept the puck in Arizona’s zone.

Richardson won it after he redirected Vinnie Hinostroza’s shot and punched in the rebound past Saros to help the Coyotes win the Stanley Cup qualifier series 3-1.

Michael Grabner and Phil Kessel also scored for Arizona, which faces Colorado or Vegas in the next round after advancing in the postseason for the first time since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

Viktor Arvidsson scored for the third straight game before taking a shot to the ribs and leaving late in the second period, leaving Nashville without one of its top-line forwards.

Matt Duchene also scored and Saros stopped 30 shots for the Predators, who bowed out of the postseason as the West’s No. 6 seed.

Kraken make historic hire of Fitzhugh

The Seattle Kraken hired Everett Fitzhugh as the club’s first broadcaster, the team announced. Fitzhugh is believed to be the first Black team broadcaster hired by an NHL franchise. He has spent the past five seasons as the director of media relations and broadcasting for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. Fitzhugh served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the club.

Advertisement

“As someone who’s worked in hockey for over a decade and who has a long-held passion for broadcasting hockey, to be named a part of the broadcast and content team for a brand-new NHL franchise — particularly one with an organization as strong as the Kraken — is a dream come true,” Fitzhugh said in a statement. “Getting to the NHL has always been my goal.”

Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke said Fitzhugh came highly recommended by those the team consulted with in making the hire. Fitzhugh’s exact role will be determined at a later date.

Fitzhugh was one of three front-office hires announced by the team. Seattle also hired Jonny Greco as the senior vice president of live entertainment and game presentation, and Lamont Buford will serve as vice president of game presentation.