Cam Newton embracing the challenge of replacing Tom Brady

Cam Newton pulled into Gillette Stadium for the first time as a Patriot about a week ago.

It was the first tangible proof that Newton had indeed signed on with New England — yet the former MVP quarterback still sometimes doesn’t believe where he’s landed.

“It’s so surreal coming down One Patriot Place each and every day and seeing the whole ambience,” Newton said. “Not only that but seeing so much support around the city of Boston and Foxborough. It’s just such a great environment.”

Newton, who played his entire nine-year career in Carolina before he was released in the offseason following a pair of injury-shortened campaigns, is not daunted by the prospect of following Tom Brady, who helped the Patriots win six Super Bowls.

In fact, he’s embracing the challenge.

“I’m still constantly — I don’t want to say in disbelief — but it’s just a surreal moment,” Newton said Friday morning during his first chat with the New England media. “Nobody knows how excited I am just to be a part of this organization.

“Following up such a powerful dynasty that has so much prestige and lineage of success. A lot of people would hide from the notion to do certain things, but for me, I think this opportunity is something that I wake up pinching myself each and every day.‘'

