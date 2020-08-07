A confident Cam Newton knows one thing: Expectations the Patriots have won’t surpass his own

It’s a confident approach for the newest Patriots quarterback, who, if he earns the starting spot over Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, will be tasked with replacing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

“I have to prove to myself, that’s a daily challenge,” he said on Friday. “I don’t think anyone’s expectations will ever surpass the expectations I have of myself.”

Cam Newton wants to make it clear: He doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone.

Newton said he isn’t concerned about that competition – because he’s already been doing it.

“You compete every day, it doesn’t matter how much a person is paid, how much a person’s experience [is], how much a person knows or doesn’t know,” he said. “I think, you know, we all are competing each and every day ... at the end of the day, you’re one game away ... at the end of the day, it’s about proving your worth and doing your part.”

The 31-year-old was released by the Panthers in March, and spent the offseason without a team until late June, when the Patriots scooped him up. That wait wasn’t easy.

Advertisement

“The wait was so long that I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that a lot of different potentials didn’t creep into your mind,” he said. “Yet through it all, I had an unbelievable support cast and [that] kept me on the straight and narrow ... I used that as fuel.”

Newton said he was able to spend his layoff with his children, which helped him “become a better father off the field,” and that he used the wait “as fuel” for motivation.

Is he mad about how it ended in Carolina? Is there any motivation coming from there?

“Let’s just say, I wake up mad, you know ... I’m not able to see my kids on a regular basis, that’s what makes me mad. At the end of the day, for me, I’m not going to dwell on the past. I’m a person that’s a self motivator and even though the past is the past, I’m not going to keep looking back, I’m just going to turn the page and move forward.”

Advertisement

Newton, who officially signed with the Patriots last month, arrived in the area for training camp two weeks ago.

Coach Bill Belichick wasn’t ready to hand Newton the starting spot when asked last week.

“We’ve got a long way to go and we’ll see how things turn out,” Bill Belichick said Friday when asked about the position that Tom Brady had a stranglehold on the last two decades. “I can’t control how players perform; that’s up to them. We’ll give everyone an opportunity and see what happens.”

Newton has spent the time between his signing and the start of training camp last week working out with receivers Mohamed Sanu, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry. The sessions allowed him to get a better sense of his new teammates than a meeting in the facility would have.

During those workouts, he was able to show off on social media that he’s healed from the injury that sidelined him for much of his final season with the Panthers.

As for his health? There’s no question in Newton’s mind.

”I’m full go.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.