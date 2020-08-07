Colorado State suspends football program to address racial and verbal abuse allegations

The Colorado State University football program, in its first season under the direction of former Boston College coach Steve Addazio, has been ‘paused” immediately due to allegations of “racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.”

“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations,” said CSU athletic director Joe Parker in a statement released Friday night.

“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our