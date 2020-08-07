Colorado State suspends football program to address racial and verbal abuse allegations

The Colorado State University football program, in its first season under the direction of former Boston College coach Steve Addazio, has been ‘paused” immediately due to allegations of “racism and verbal abuse from CSU’s athletic administration generally and in the football program specifically.”
“Today, we learned of some extremely troubling allegations,” said CSU athletic director Joe Parker in a statement released Friday night.
“Colorado State University is committed to being an anti-racist university, and we will not tolerate any behavior or climate that goes against that core value. Moreover, CSU Athletics is committed to the health and well-being of student-athletes above all other priorities, and this includes their mental health. We believe it is our
“Effective immediately, and for the best interests of our student-athletes, I am pausing all football-related activities indefinitely. This includes practices, workouts, and team meetings . . . While we have been working hard towards playing football this fall, the holistic well-being of our student-athletes is our unequivocal top priority. We must and will address these allegations before we focus on playing football.”
Following a surge of COVID-19 positive tests. CSU shut down its summer workouts on July 29. On Tuesday, the university had hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the athletic department’s handling of COVID-19 protocols.
According to a report by ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, Anthony Hill, the school’s former player development coach and former starting quarterback for CSU in the 1990s, said he was terminated after Addazio’s hiring because he had concerns with the new head coach.