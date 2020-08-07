Gabriella Ruffels rallies twice, stays on course to make run at a repeat in US Women’s Amateur

In three matches, the 20-year-old Australian has won 14 holes and lost one from holes No. 9 through No. 16 at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.

Ruffels was trailing US Girls Junior champion Lei Ye going to the ninth tee and turned the match in her favor, winning 2 up. She was behind again in the afternoon to Teresa Toscano Borrero and pulled away for a 4-and-2 victory.

Gabriela Ruffels rallied from a slow start in two more matches Friday, won them both and advanced to the quarterfinals in her bid to win back-to-back in the US Women’s Amateur.

“I’ve been down in all of my matches, but No. 9 has been a big turning point for me,” Ruffels said. “If I can be close heading to the back nine, then I feel like I have an advantage.”

She is trying to become the first player since Danielle Kang (2010-11) to win the U.S. Amateur in consecutive years. Before that, the last player to successfully defend was Kelli Kuehne in 1995-96.

Ruffels won't have to contend with the No. 1 seed. Rachel Heck, the 18-year-old from Tennessee, won her second-round match before Rose Zhang beat her, 2 up, in the round of 16.

It marks the 29th consecutive year the No. 1 seed — the medalist in qualifying — failed to win.

The drama came from Emilia Migliaccio beating Megan Schofill in 22 holes, the longest match of the week. Schofill looked like a winner when she nearly holed her second shot on the 18th feet from 150 yards, leaving a tap-in birdie. Migliaccio then made her 15-footer to force extra holes.

Migliaccio missed a 4-foot putt for the win on the third extra hole, and put away Schofill with a 15-foot birdie on the next.

With Heck eliminated, the highest seed remaining is Valery Plata, the No. 2 seed and a Michigan State junior. She has not trailed in any of her matches, posting victories over Zoe Campos and Ty Akabane to earn her place in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are Saturday, followed by the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

LPGA — On a course with happy memories, Lydia Ko (13-under 129) ran off four straight birdies to start her round and finished with birdies on her last two holes for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

Ko is a two-time winner at Highland Meadows, and this would be a great spot for the former No. 1 player in women's golf to end a slump that has kept her winless in her last 44 events worldwide and dropped her to No. 55 in the world.

A 36-hole lead is a good start. She got there with short birdie putts on the last two holes, both par 5s, that allowed her to move past Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who had a 63.

Ewart Shadoff, in the hunt on the back nine last week at Inverness Club in nearby Toledo, had a spotless card and took advantage of only one of the par 5s to give herself another chance at her first LPGA Tour victory.

Right behind was a familiar face in these parts. Danielle Kang, coming off a victory last week at Inverness in the LPGA Drive On Championship, stayed with Ko for most of the second round. She made her first bogey of the week at the most unlikely place, the par-5 17th, that dropped her two shots behind.

Kang birdied the final hole for a 67, two shots behind as she goes for a second straight victory since the LPGA Tour resumed its schedule from the COVID-19 pandemic. It had not played since Australia in February.

European — Andy Sullivan carded a blistering 28 on the back nine to sit at the top of a leaderboard filled with home favorites after the second round of the English Championship in Ware, England.

The 2016 Ryder Cup player turned in 34 then made seven birdies on his way home to sign for a 62 and a 14-under total, one shot clear of countryman Laurie Canter and South Africa’s Dean Burmester. England’s Richard Bland, Steven Brown and Andrew Johnston were alongside Welshman Jamie Donaldson in a large group of players at 11 under.

Sullivan sandwiched five birdies in a row from the 12th with gains on the 10th and 18th on his back nine at Hanbury Manor. More form like that could have big ramifications for his season.

The top 10 players on the European Tour’s mini Order of Merit after the first five events of the U.K. Swing will seal a place in the US Open, with Sullivan having finished fourth at the British Masters two weeks ago.



