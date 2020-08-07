Game 13: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway, where they will open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night. The Sox went 3-4 on a seven-game road trip against the Mets, Yankees, and Rays.

Pitching: RHP Ryan Weber (0-2, 11.57)

BLUE JAYS (4-6): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.80)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Weber: Jansen 2-4, Guerrero 1-4, Tellez 1-2, Drury 1-3, Davis 0-3, Panik 0-2, McKinney 0-2, Shaw 1-1, Hernandez 1-1, Gurriel 0-1, Grichuk 1-1, Biggio 1-1, Bichette 1-1.

Red Sox vs. Roark: Perza 1-9, Plawecki 2-7, Pillar 2-6, Martinez 1-4, Bogaerts 3-3, Benintendi 1-4, Devers 0-2, Verdugo 1-2, Eovaldi 0-2, Moreland 1-1, Hembree 0-1.

Stat of the day: Ryan Weber has faced 38 batters this season and doesn’t have a strikeout.

Notes: Weber is 0-2 in two starts, allowing nine earned runs on 10 hits — four of them home runs — and seven walks in only seven innings. He was knocked out in the fourth inning in both starts. In 13 career starts dating back to 2015, Weber is 1-7 with a 6.63 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. ... Mitch Moreland has homered in three of his seven games this season (21 at-bats). Rafael Devers has 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in his last 20 games against the Blue Jays. ... Starting tonight, the Sox are scheduled to play 17 games in as many days, and 30 of the next 31. ... Roark last faced the Sox in 2018 when he was with the Nationals. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits over seven innings. He has not pitched since July 28 in Washington, when he struck out five over five innings of one-run ball.

