Giants’ Baker facing at least 10 years for cookout robbery

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in connection with a fight at a cookout in May, a Florida prosecutor said Friday, while prosecutors said they are not filing charges against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Baker and Dunbar were attending the cookout in Miramar, Fla., when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, according to an arrest warrant. Baker and other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. Baker faces up to life in state prison if convicted, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for robbery with a firearm. The prosecutor’s office said it was not filing charges against Dunbar “due to insufficient evidence.” The NFL put Baker and Dunbar on paid administrative leave July 27, the day before veteran players for most NFL teams reported to training camps, by placing them on the commissioner’s exempt list, a temporary measure while the league deliberates over potential punishment under the sport’s personal conduct policy.

Washington’s Guice arrested for domestic violence

Washington running back Derrius Guice was arrested Friday afternoon on domestic violence-related charges, including one count of strangulation, which is a felony, according to a spokesman for the Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office. The other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself in at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center at roughly 5 p.m. Guice, 23, has hired Peter Greenspun, a prominent criminal attorney in Northern Virginia. He represented District of Columbia sniper John Allen Muhammad in his capital murder trial, sportscaster Marv Albert on sodomy charges in 1997, and has worked on numerous high-profile cases. Washington selected Guice in the second round of the 2018 draft out of LSU, but his first season was derailed in Washington’s first preseason game when he tore the ACL in his left knee. Guice recovered and started last year’s season opener at Philadelphia, only to tear the meniscus in his right knee and miss the next eight games. Guice has been open about a difficult childhood that included the 2003 murder of his father Derrick Keith Guice, who was shot dead at a Denny’s in Baton Rouge following an argument with another man inside the restaurant . . . Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Titans, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list . . . The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan, the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013, to a one-year contract. He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee . . . Longtime Giants long snapper and Pro Bowler Zak DeOssie has retired. The 36-year-old DeOssie spent all 13 of his seasons with the Giants confirmed the move Friday in a statement released by the team. The decision was known to many months ago, but DeOssie did not confirm it until now. A 2007 fourth-round draft pick out of Brown, he won Super Bowls with the Giants in his rookie year and again in the 2011 season. He earned Pro Bowl berths in 2008 and ’10 . . . Coaches will have their own category for being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — at least for the next four years. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees approved a change in the selection process: Effective with the Class of 2021, there will be 15 modern-era players as finalists (with a maximum of five ultimately elected). There also will be one coach finalist, one senior finalist, and one contributor finalist through the selection of the Class of 2024. Previously, coaches were considered along with players, lessening their chances of being elected.