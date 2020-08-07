For hardcore hockey fans, having playoffs in the summer is cool with them

“Oh God, I’m in,” he said the other day, rejecting any notion that summertime pucks might require some acclimatizing. “It’s the playoffs. Every shift counts.”

Granted, it may be the dog days of summer, and he’ll admit it’s “kind of strange” that the Bruins are now in Toronto for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Walsh has long appreciated what he calls the “beauty of playoff hockey.”

The Bruins, who returned to the rink last month after a protracted COVID-19 hiatus that began in March, on Sunday will learn their first-round opponent for the traditional Stanley Cup action — four rounds of best-of-seven play — that will commence Tuesday or Wednesday.

Advertisement

Like virtually the entirety of the sports world, little about the NHL is normal amid these pandemic times. Every sport has been forced to adjust, rework schedules, find new fits on the entertainment calendar. Stanley Cup hockey typically wraps up in June, and here’s the NHL, rolling out a postseason schedule slated to last into early October.

“It is weird,” acknowledged Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “Typically this time of year you are golfing, you’re on vacation. Your kids’ activities are completely different. You are in swimming pools now. In winter, it’s dark, it’s cold, it feels like more of a grind.”

Some of the Bruins players acknowledged that their bodies and minds have felt out of synch with the circadian rhythms of the game. July and August are usually set aside for rest and recovery — long summer days filled with rounds of golf or battered ankles and shins dangling in therapeutic waters alongside offseason homes.

“Now all of a sudden, middle of summer, here you are getting amped up for the playoffs,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. “I think mentally and physically it is just very odd.”

Advertisement

Cassidy and his charges are not alone in their thinking.

Jeremy Reiner, Channel 7′s chief meteorologist and an avid sports fan dating to his childhood days in the Berkshires, was building TV graphics last week to track tropical storm Isaias. While charting the storm’s path last Thursday, he glanced over occasionally at NESN for updates on the Bruins-Blue Jackets exhibition game in Toronto.

“There I am, listening to Jack [Edwards] and Brick [Andy Brickley],” mused Reiner, “and I’m thinking it’s just so surreal that I’m building this tropical graphic — a summer weather graphic — and I’m hearing those two guys talk about the [Stanley Cup] and listening to hockey.”

Reiner said that during “this horrific COVID experience” he has been looking for any “pockets” of normalcy.

“So for me,” he said, “it’s been the sports.”

‘It’s a new world’

Allan Steele, a Bruins season ticket-holder for the last quarter-century, was skeptical when he first heard the league’s plans to calls players back to training camps in July and kick off the postseason in August.

It wasn’t so much the dichotomy of summer heat and manmade winter ice that threw him. Steele, 61, grew accustomed to that over the four years (1999-2003) he was co-owner of the ECHL’s Greensboro (N.C.) Generals. He knew the mix could be successful.

“It’s just that when I think of the soundtrack of summer around here, I think of baseball, not hockey,” said Steele, who lives in Medford and still plays Saturday night pickup hockey much of the year with a bunch of pals. “Hockey seems too fast for summer. You don’t think of it as a beers-and-barbecue thing.”

Advertisement

Nonetheless, he was surprised how quickly he adjusted once NBC and NESN began airing the Bruins action in Toronto. You can take hockey out of winter, but not the winter out of hockey fans.

“They dropped the puck and, bang, I was hooked,” said Steele. “I think they’ve still got things to work out in the broadcast, especially the sound, and it’s kind of weird with no one in the stands. But it’s a new world and we’re all adjusting. I hope it works out. I admire the effort.”

Dave Goucher grew up in Rhode Island, played the game through high school, and landed his breakthrough job when he became the Bruins radio play-by-play announcer on WBZ and later 98.5 The Sports Hub. He knows hockey in the heat. In the summer of 2017, he packed up for Las Vegas to become the TV voice of the Golden Knights.

Goucher has embraced the desert life and certainly hasn’t missed the perils of a sometimes snowy commute to the Garden. But even a guy who has adjusted well to life making his career inside an arena just off the Vegas Strip finds Stanley Cup play in August a bit odd.

“For sure,” he said, speaking from his home in Summerlin, Nev. “I think it’s strange because, for instance, tomorrow it’s going to be 105 degrees when the Golden Knights play in Edmonton.”

Advertisement

His best frame of reference, said Goucher, is his childhood experience playing summer hockey, when an hour or two in the local rink offered sweet respite from the heat.

“I loved it, because back in Rhode Island, the heat and humidity in July and August would be just through the roof,” he recalled. “For those couple of hours, you could get out of the heat and humidity and jump into the cooler of an ice rink for a reprieve.”

Desert heat certainly hasn’t prevented the locals from embracing the NHL product. Every Golden Knights home game has been sold out since they opened the doors in October 2017, and the thermometer can still spike high in fall and spring when they’re in residence at T Mobile Arena.

No question, said Goucher, Vegas fans will be engaged from the drop of the puck.

“I think they can’t wait,” he said. “Remember, they’re the only game in town. We’ll see what happens when the [NFL’s] Raiders start play here. But I think people here miss live sports. But more than that, they miss the Golden Knights. They are the team and the game.”

These games count

Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis, who grew up in Georgia, has grown accustomed to sports being out of synch.

“It’s a little bit different,” he said, contemplating hockey overlapping the traditional baseball months. “But it’s 2020. Everything is weird at this point. I feel like if you see something normal, that’s weird. I’m actually happy that I’m not watching cartoons and there’s sports to watch.”

Advertisement

Richard Johnson, the founding curator of the Sports Museum, is eager for the Bruins playoffs to begin. He’ll admit the season may be out of synch, but he believes the live games, even with no fans in the building, will be a welcome sign of normalcy.

“We’re just in this strange world now,” he said. “I mean, what a year. Please, whoever’s in charge here, could you ease off the throttle a little bit?”

Johnson grew up in Worcester and has been a lifelong NHL fan, from the days when he and his brother battled ferociously at table hockey, Maple Leafs in blue and Canadiens in red.

He has caught some of the Bruins’ preliminary action in Toronto and figures they’ll be OK once some of their “Leo Labine DNA” becomes evident. Labine, a right winger with requisite snarl, played here in the ’50s.

Asked if summer Stanley Cup play felt somewhat askew, Johnson said, “A little bit, I guess. But it reminds me more than a little bit of the 1972 Summit Series when the Canadian boys were in training camp right now with Harry Sinden, training for [Valeri] Kharlamov and [Vladislav] Tretiak.

“That’s the vibe I’m getting — that there’s some significant hockey being played and we need to pay attention.”

Back at City Hall, Mayor Walsh, a Bruins season ticket-holder for their last 5-6 years at the old Garden, is hunkering down for a long Cup run.

“I think it’s great for the sport,” said Walsh, who was in the Montreal Forum in the spring of ’88 when the Bruins finally shook their Habs playoff jinx. “I think a lot of people who are tired of watching Netflix, and the same old stuff every day, will be watching. This will be their chance to see what hockey’s all about.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.