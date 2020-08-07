Positive test thwarts Cardinals’ on-field return for another weekend

The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests, and will now be off at minimum until Tuesday, when they’re scheduled to play in Cleveland. Eight players in total have tested positive, including All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong .

Major League Baseball initially postponed Friday’s game, saying it would allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process, but later extended that to the full three-game series.

Another positive COVID-19 test on Friday morning forced the postponement of St. Louis’s weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.

Before Friday’s postponement, the Cardinals had already added three doubleheaders against Milwaukee to a previously scheduled series to make up their three games postponed last weekend.

MLB said there were 13,043 samples taken last week leaguewide, with 13 positive results for a 0.1 percent positive rate. During the monitoring phase, there have been 53,826 overall samples that have returned 71 positives — 49 player, 22 staff — for a 0.1 percent positive rate.

Mike Trout and the Angels rallied around the memory of their former teammate throughout the 2019 season, including throwing a combined no-hitter on July 13, which would have been his 28th birthday. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Angels PR person charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Eric Prescott Kay, the former director communications with the Los Angeles Angels, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay served as the Angels’ public relations contact on many road trips. He was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death, and he never returned to the team.

He was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas. In a statement issued after news of Kay’s court appearance, the Angels said they opened an independent investigation into Skaggs’ death. The team reaffirmed its position that management didn’t know Skaggs was an opioids user and didn’t know any employees were providing drugs to players.

“What happened to Tyler Skaggs is a tragedy; addiction is a debilitating and destructive disease,” Michael Molfetta, Eric Kay’s attorney, said in a statement. “Today, Eric Kay, traveled to Texas to surrender himself. Now he will patiently wait for his opportunity to make his story known.”

Rusty Hardin, the Texas attorney representing Skaggs’ family, encouraged the Angels to make their report public.

“The family is deeply heartbroken to learn that Tyler would be alive today were it not for a pill containing fentanyl that was provided by the Director of Communications of the Angels,” Hardin said.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area on July 1, 2019, 12 days before his 28th birthday and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. He died after choking on his vomit, with a toxic mix of alcohol and the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, a coroner’s report said. Prosecutors accused Kay of providing the fentanyl to Skaggs and others, who were not named.

If convicted, Kay faces up to 20 years in prison.

Stephen Strasburg in line to make 2020 debut Sunday

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut for the Washington Nationals on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after being sidelined by a nerve problem in his pitching hand.

“The tingling in his thumb is gone, and that’s a good sign. We watched him and he’s throwing some really good bullpens. That was the big thing for me: Nothing in his mechanics has changed. Everything’s good,” manager Dave Martinez said Friday, later adding Strasburg going 75-80 pitches would be “awesome.”

The 32-year-old missed what would have been his first two appearances of 2020 after making all 33 starts last year, then becoming the first pitcher to finish a postseason with a 5-0 record.

The status of another one of Martinez’s aces, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, was less clear when the manager spoke to reporters. Scherzer left his start in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the New York Mets after just one inning because of a right hamstring issue; Martinez called him “day-to-day.”

Cleveland hitting coach opts out due to COVID-19 concerns

Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about contracting the coronavirus. Team President Chris Antonetti said the 57-year-old Van Burkelo, whose family includes a child with special needs, had been contemplating his departure for some time. “We are fully supportive of Ty’s decision,” Antonetti said, adding Van Burkleo remains employed by the team. “He’ll continue to provide support remotely and contribute any way he can from home.” The decision came as Manager Terry Francona missed his sixth straight game addressing a gastrointestinal issue he has been dealing with for months.



