Surprising Nets rout Kings, clinch spot in playoffs

That leaves Orlando and Washington as the last two teams contending for one spot in the East, with the Magic needing only one more win or one Wizards loss to clinch. Orlando and Washington were both playing later Friday.

The surprising Nets came to the bubble without stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but continued to display plenty of fight, improving to 3-2 since coming to Florida. Joe Harris added 21 points, shooting 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

The race for the last unclaimed playoff spot in the Western Conference remains close, with teams vying to grab the No. 8 spot and play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. If the eighth- and ninth-place teams are within four games of one another when the seeding game schedule ends next week, there will be a two-game series to determine who gets the last playoff spot.









“It’s great to punch our own ticket into the playoffs,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I joked with the guys: I like my laundry being done, but nothing like doing your own laundry.”

The Kings were one day removed from an impressive 140-125 win over the New Orleans Pelicans but couldn’t string together two wins and fell further behind in a crowded race for the final Western Conference playoff spot. Sacramento is 1-4 in the bubble.

Memphis gets first bubble win

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies claimed their first win since the restart with a 121-92 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Memphis shot 55% and avoided falling into a tie with Portland for eight place in the Western Conference standings. Chris Paul scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s leading scorer this season, finished with 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting. The Thunder looked nothing like the team that rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Oklahoma City missed a chance to move into a tie with the Houston Rockets for fourth place in the West … Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win over the shorthanded Utah Jazz, 119-111. The Spurs who moved into sole possession of 10th place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of surging Phoenix. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart, but were idle Friday.

Advertisement

Williamson gets a night off

The New Orleans Pelicans scratched rookie Zion Williamson from the lineup for Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The team gave the the NBA’s top overall draft choice a rest after he scored 24 points in 22 minutes in the Pelicans’ 140-125 loss to Sacramento on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson has seen his playing time limited after missing nearly two weeks of practice in July to attend to a family medical matter. Williamson has averaged nearly 17 points and about 19 minutes in the Pelicans’ four games in the Disney complex. The Pelicans’ playoff hopes have faded with three losses in their past four games.







