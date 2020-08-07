4.8 earthquake shakes southern Puerto Rico, rattling many

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico late Thursday at a shallow depth in the same region that has not stopped shaking since late December.

The quake hit near the southern town of Guayanilla at a depth of 7 miles (12 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremor initially was reported with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1.

No immediate damage was reported, although many Puerto Ricans were jolted from their beds.