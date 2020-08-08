Everett mayor’s order requires masks in public

Anyone who violates the order can face a fine of up to $300, according to DeMaria’s post.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria published copies of the order Saturday on his Facebook page, which says facial coverings will be required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Starting Monday, Everett will require masks and other facial coverings for anyone over the age of 2 or possibly face a fine, the city’s mayor announced.

DeMaria said he has ordered the city’s police, health and inspectional services departments to “strictly enforce these guidelines and issue warnings and/or violations to those who are not adhering to the Order.”

“I know these measures may seem extreme,” DeMaria wrote, “however, this virus is extreme. As we continue to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, the response to mitigate the current pandemic and flatten the curve has to be more vigorous. We must all understand the seriousness of the virus and work with one another as we get through this period of time together.”

As of July 29, Everett had reported a total of 1,894 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14,613 people tested for the disease. The city had a 3.9 percent positive test rate, nearly twice that of the state’s 1.8 percent rate for the same period, data show.

DeMaria said restaurant patrons may remove their masks to eat and drink but a covering must be worn when entering, exiting or moving through a restaurant.

“This order will remain in effect until further notice,” he wrote.

On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker paused the state’s economic reopening amid a concerning uptick of COVID-19 cases and rolled out new measures to slow the virus’s spread.

On Saturday, the state reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 320 new cases, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 8,500 and confirmed cases to 112,173.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.