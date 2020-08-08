New Bedford man, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries following rollover crash in Seekonk

A 20-year-old New Bedford man suffered life-threatening injuries and a state trooper incurred minor injuries following a rollover crash on Route 195 in Seekonk early Saturday morning, according to State Police.
Around 3:22 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. Upon arrival, troopers found the driver, the lone occupant of a 2007 Ford Focus, with life-threatening injuries.
The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, State Police said.
While troopers were on scene assisting in the crash investigation, a 74-year-old Yarmouthport woman who was driving a 2020 Toyota RAV4 struck a trooper’s cruiser, Procopio said.
The 32-year-old trooper was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries and was released after examination, State Police said. The driver, who was not taken to the hospital, is expected to be cited.
Investigation into the cause of the first crash is ongoing, Procopio said.
