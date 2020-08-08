New Bedford man, 20, suffers life-threatening injuries following rollover crash in Seekonk

A 20-year-old New Bedford man suffered life-threatening injuries and a state trooper incurred minor injuries following a rollover crash on Route 195 in Seekonk early Saturday morning, according to State Police.

Around 3:22 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound, State Police spokesman David Procopio said. Upon arrival, troopers found the driver, the lone occupant of a 2007 Ford Focus, with life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, State Police said.