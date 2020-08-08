Parents question Boston Public Schools’ plans for the fall at community meeting

“It’s still not safe,” said Damali Simmonds, who worries the school system doesn’t have the cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment it needs to let any students return to classrooms.

On Saturday, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius met with the community in a 90-minute virtual meeting, taking questions from parents and teachers navigating the unfamiliar terrain of public education during COVID-19. Anxiety was high and many of the answers offered represented a work-in-progress. More than 300 participants logged into the meeting conducted over Zoom.

The state deadline for public school districts to submit their fall plans is less than a week away, and the only certainty in Boston is that no students will be returning to the classroom full time in September.

Cassellius told Simmonds the district has the necessary personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, but the debate over how to resume learning is more complicated.

The city is weighing two options and has indicated that both approaches may be implemented across the district’s 125 schools. They are fully remote learning or a hybrid plan where teachers would simultaneously provide in-person and remote instruction. The school transportation system, which relies heavily on public transit for students in grades seven to 12, has eliminated the possibility of full-time in-person learning in September.

Families also can opt out of in-person learning and go remote, Cassellius said.

The first scheduled day of school is Sept. 10, though that could change.

Districts have been asked to submit reopening plans to the state by Friday, including details for three scenarios: entirely remote, entirely in-person, and a hybrid approach.

Cassellius said she hopes the city will announce its choice, which will be decided with Mayor Martin J. Walshand the Boston Public Health Commission — by Friday or by the following week, but cautioned that plans could change after the decision is made public if the pandemic worsens.

“These things are evolving and emerging all the time, and we are going to have to continue to pivot back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, based on what we know about the science,” she said.

The latest weekly figures show patients with coronavirus symptoms made up 2.4 percent of all visits to Boston emergency departments, compared with 1.9 percent of visits during the previous week.

Districts including Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Malden, and Lynn plan to begin the school year remotely for most students, with some exceptions for younger children or those with more needs.

The state’s largest teachers’ unions and the Boston Teachers Union have called for the school year to begin with remote-only instruction.

On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker said an overarching remote approach is not the right direction for the entire state and not supported by data.

Boston’s proposal for offering a hybrid of simultaneous in-person and remote learning drew mixed reviews.

Some meeting participants said they would like students to have some in-person instruction while others said it’s too dangerous and would make learning more difficult for students both inside and away from the classroom.

Samantha Laney, an inclusion special education teacher for Boston Public Schools, said the hybrid approach will “render both in-school and online learning significantly less effective than it was previously.”

Addressing a parent who had posed a question about the hybrid plan, Laney said: “Yes, your student will be learning from a teacher with a mask through a screen who will have to walk away [from the camera] sometimes.”

A parent who identified herself as Nicole F. said her daughter attends Charlestown High School and has an individualized education program.

Her daughter struggled with remote learning after schools closed in March, she said, and she believes the hybrid approach would better fit her needs.

“She needs extra help, and the online learning wasn’t giving that to her,” Nicole F. said. “She needs to be in school also along with being online. She needs a little bit of both.”

Cassellius said she believes some have incorrectly concluded that the district prefers a hybrid model for reopening schools. The plans for reopening schools are drafts, she said, and the district developed a hybrid proposal because the state required it and devoted a lot of time to explaining it because the approach hadn’t been used before.

“We do not have our minds made up,” she said.

Cassellius gave an overview of how school buildings are being readied to comply with new COVID-19 requirements.

Workers have been measuring the schools for capacity, inspecting heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, and repairing windows.

The school system found 92 windows that didn’t work, but has repaired most of them, Cassellius said. She didn’t have an exact count of how many windows may still need attention.

Additional custodians have been hired and cleaning protocols established for school buildings and buses, she said.

The district said families can share feedback about reopening at the website, bostonpublicschools.org/reopening.





















































Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.