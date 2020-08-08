Quincy man, 26, identified as shooting victim found outside Mattapan auto shop

A man who was fatally shot and found dead in front of a Mattapan auto shop Thursday morning has been identified as Lovenson Pierre, 26, of Quincy, police said.
Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hazleton Street and Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police said in a statement.
Pierre was found outside Fresh City Tires suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
A person was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, Commissioner William G. Gross said during a briefing at the scene. Police are trying to determine whether the person was a suspect or someone running “to save their lives.”
Advertisement
Boston police are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who want to report an anonymous tip can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.