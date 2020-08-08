Quincy man, 26, identified as shooting victim found outside Mattapan auto shop

A man who was fatally shot and found dead in front of a Mattapan auto shop Thursday morning has been identified as Lovenson Pierre, 26, of Quincy, police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hazleton Street and Blue Hill Avenue, Boston police said in a statement.

Pierre was found outside Fresh City Tires suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.