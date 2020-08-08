State reports 12 new deaths, 320 new cases due to COVID-19 Saturday

During a press conference Friday, Baker rolled out new measures to stop the virus’s spread and tighten limits on public gatherings, and empowered State Police and local police to enforce those orders with fines.

The latest figures brought the state’s confirmed death toll to 8,500, according to the state. Confirmed cases reached a total of 112,173.

Nearly a day after Governor Charlie Baker paused the state’s economic reopening amid an uptick of coronavirus cases, the state reported 12 new deaths and 320 new cases of the disease Saturday.

Faced with reports of crowded beaches, party boats, and private gatherings, Baker has criticized those who have ignored public health orders on gatherings, and those who are not following guidance such as practicing social distancing and wearing masks. He also indefinitely postponed implementing the remainder of the Phase 3 reopening.

“This fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” Baker said Friday.

As of Saturday, the state reported that nearly 1.3 million people have been given molecular tests for the virus. That figure included 16,589 new people tested as of Saturday, the state reported.

The seven-day average positive rate for the molecular tests was 1.8 percent Friday, down from a high of 2.2 percent as late as Aug. 2.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths increased slightly, to 12 as of Wednesday. That was up from an average of 11 a day earlier, according to the state.

Probable deaths from the coronavirus were 221 as of Saturday, and the state reported no new probable deaths because of COVID-19.

Probable cases of the disease totaled 8,538 as of Saturday, up 100 from Friday, according to the state.

The state also reported that 756 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 101,139 people tested as of Saturday.

Three hospitals were using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Friday, according to the state, down from four on Thursday.

And the three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients was 393 as of Friday, a decrease of three patients from Thursday.

Danny McDonald and Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.