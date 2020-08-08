Two men rescued from Ashland quarry facing charges

Ashland police, fire and a regional technical rescue squad responded to the Aggregate Industries quarry at 71 Spring St. around 5:50 p.m. Friday. Police received a 911 call, placed by someone at the opposite end of the quarry, reporting someone had fallen, Alfano said.

Jason Dudley, 19 of Holliston, and Chad Belyea, 21 of Millis, who became trapped on a ledge at the quarry on Spring Street, will be summonsed to court, Police Chief Vincent Alfano said Saturday.

Two men who apparently went swimming in an Ashland quarry and had to be rescued over difficult terrain by more than a dozen first responders are facing tresspassing charges, according to police.

Rescue crews were faced with a “a difficult and dangerous technical rescue,” Alfano said. Chainsaws were used to cut through thick debris before they could reach the pair, he said.

Dudley suffered a leg injury, and had to be removed from the quarry in a stokes basket after rescue workers climbed up the ledge to get to him, officials said. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Alfano lauded the work of firefighters on the scene.

“These firefighters put themselves at great personal risk to rescue these individuals in distress,” Alfano said “Their professionalism and technical rescue prowess was noteworthy.”

There is a posting at the quarry noting that it is private property, Alfano said. The property is also gated and fenced off, he said.

Two other people were with Dudley and Belyea, but they did not go into the quarry and are not being charged. Alfano said.

The chief chided Dudley and Belyea, and urged the public not to swim in the quarry.

“Their actions put the lives and safety of scores of Public safety personnel from a number of different agencies in jeopardy,” Alfano said. “We urge the public to not trespass in facilities such as this, and particularly not to swim in these dangerous places. It is truly not worth the risk to both the offenders, and those charged with rescuing them.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.