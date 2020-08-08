Alex Tuch, Golden Knights beat Avalanche in overtime to earn No. 1 seed in West

Tuch scored the winner on a shot over the shoulder of Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer . The Avalanche tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation when J.T. Compher poked in the puck.

The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avs take on Arizona.

Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday in Edmonton to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Vegas' Alex Tuch watches his overtime goal slip past Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Marchessault scored in the second period and again early in the third when he was pulled down by Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves on a breakaway. Awarded a penalty shot, Marchessault beat Grubauer to the glove side.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who finished 3-0 in the playoff seeding round between the top four teams. Colorado wound up 2-0-1.

It was Tuch's third goal in round-robin play.

Robin Lehner finished with 32 saves for Vegas in starting over Marc-Andre Fleury. Lehner was acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks in February.

Joonas Donskoi and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche. Grubauer was in net over Pavel Francouz, who stopped 27 shots in a shutout win over Dallas on Wednesday. The veteran Grubauer was solid in saving 22 shots.

Colorado's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a breakaway chance late in the third against his former team, only to send the shot high.

Canucks moving on

This first postseason experience for the young core of the Vancouver Canucks has already been quite a trip. They're not ready to leave the bubble yet.

Christopher Tanev’s wrist shot just 11 seconds into overtime gave the Canucks a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night in Edmonton to win the best-of-five Western Conference qualifying round series in four games.

Vancouver Canucks players celebrate after their 5-4 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday in Edmonton, wrapping up the best-of-five qualifier series in four games. Jeff Vinnick/Getty

“They learn quickly. They learn on the fly. I’ve said it before: Coaching this group is enjoyable,” Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Tanev’s snipe from just in front of the blue line zipped through traffic and beat Wild goalie Alex Stalock stick side to give the Canucks their first postseason series win since 2013. This is the first time in five years that Vancouver has reached the playoffs.

“We’ve taken it to heart, and we wanted to come out and prove ourselves,” said Bo Horvat, who scored for Vancouver off a feed from Tanner Pearson with 5:46 left in regulation — the third tying goal of the game for the Canucks.

Pearson, Brandon Sutter and Quinn Hughes also scored as Vancouver kept attacking a Wild defense missing stalwart Ryan Suter and wore down Stalock to erase leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3.

Luke Kunin, Eric Staal, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm had the goals for the Wild, who squandered their two-goal advantage over a 3:05 span midway through the second period.