Alex Verdugo raising his game, just don’t ask him about Mookie Betts

Verdugo also was one of the three players the Red Sox obtained from the Dodgers in February for Betts and David Price, so there’s not much escaping the comparisons.

The 24-year-old is the new right fielder of the Red Sox, taking over for Mookie Betts. He even hit leadoff against the Blue Jays on Saturday night, the spot Betts usually had in the lineup during his wildly productive tenure with the team.

Unless you pretend they don’t exist.

“I’m not replacing him,” Verdugo said Friday night after hitting two home runs and making a leaping catch to steal a home run away from Travis Shaw. “Yeah, he played here. But this is a game; this is a business. He decided to go elsewhere.

“I’m not replacing him. That’s what you guys say. That’s what everybody else says. I’m going out there and playing right field and playing my game. I don’t think about Mookie. I think he’s a great player. He did a lot for Boston; he’s going to do a lot for the Dodgers. I think about me being here and what I’m going to do and what I’m going to bring to the team.”

Denial has worked for Verdugo. Through Friday he was hitting .294 with a .927 OPS and playing with a spirit that brings to mind, well, Betts.

After his robbery of Shaw, Verdugo let out a yell that was heard around Fenway Park.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever screamed like that,” he said. “I had to let it out.”

The Red Sox could use more of that kind of energy and enthusiasm as they navigate a transitional season.

“He’s definitely a guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Mitch Moreland said.

Verdugo certainly has not arrived meekly. He selected No. 99 after the trade and had a diamond-encrusted medallion made of his new number that he often wears on the field.

Verdugo also sports custom Nike cleats, one pair that is a tribute to David Ortiz with an image of Big Papi painted on the side.

It would have been fun to see the reaction of the crowd at Fenway Park on Friday night. But in other ways, Verdugo has benefited from the pandemic.

He would have been on the injured list recovering from a back injury had the season started on time in March. Instead, Verdugo was one of a handful players allowed into the Red Sox complex in Fort Myers during the shutdown and was able to get his rehabilitation work done.

By the time the players reported for workouts in July, Verdugo was ready to go.

He was 3 for 4 on Opening Day before a 3-for-22 skid. His at-bats have improved over the last few days.

“My timing was a little bit off early in the year,” Verdugo said. “I was rushing. I was starting late so I was rushing. My pitch selection was kind of sub-par just from what I’m used to. I was swinging at pitches out of the zone.

“Really, I’ve been grinding and working with my hitting coaches. Working on my timing and getting back to being on time and even a little bit early. It’s made a big difference. I’m seeing the ball better.

“People think that I’m changing my swing, but I’m not. When you see the ball better and you have more time, I’m able to now let my hands work and get out in front of me. Now I‘m not getting so tied up, beat and just topping balls on the ground. I’m getting that barrel out, getting extension and finally seeing the ball flying off the bat like it should.”

Verdugo played well for the Dodgers last season before his season ended in early August because of the back injury and an oblique strain. There are several scouts who believe Verdugo’s absence contributed to the Dodgers’ elimination in the Division Series by the Nationals.

The Red Sox are getting a sense now of what he can contribute.

Just don’t compare him to Betts.

“I don’t like when people bring it up,” Verdugo said. “Obviously the nature of the trade, it’s going to happen. People will say it. But I’m going to play my game. I’m going to go out there and compete and bring the energy that I bring. I don’t care about shoes to fill.”





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.